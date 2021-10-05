Procore Announces Preconstruction and Platform Innovations

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced platform enhancements that will deliver added flexibility and deeper insights for project teams. These innovations bring cross-platform insights with a new reports builder, and a new global workflow engine, which will improve the efficiency of estimating and bidding processes.

The new Global Workflow Engine will allow customers to build custom approval workflows across the platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“For almost 20 years, Procore has been working to connect everyone in construction on a global platform, providing a single source of truth for customers around the world,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “We’re extending the value of our platform through investments in our preconstruction solution, a new global workflow engine, and a new report builder - to deliver further cross-platform insights for customers.”

Estimating and Bidding Innovations for Preconstruction Teams

Procore acquired Esticom in 2020. Estimating project costs is a critical workflow, and Esticom’s functionality is now fully integrated into the Procore platform as Procore Estimating. This provides tools for digital takeoff, estimating, building bid proposals - and is connected with workflows to the project budget, change management, and purchase order process.

“All of the other estimating solutions we looked at were antiquated solutions that offered little to no flexibility. Estimating in the cloud with Procore Estimating, other than the immediate benefits of accessibility from anywhere, has proven to us that Procore is a forward-thinking company that is looking to bring estimating into the 21st century,” said David Laderberg, vice president at Smart Charge America, electric car charging station installation service.

Further highlighting Procore’s investment in artificial intelligence and machine learning is automated area takeoff, coming in 2022. Estimators will be able to automatically extract quantification data from plans to increase the speed and accuracy of estimating.

Enhancements to Procore’s integrated bidding solution, available in the first quarter of 2022, will improve flexibility and efficiency of the bidding process for customers. Custom Bid Forms allow customers to capture the exact data points needed in each bid, and Bid Leveling allows customers to quickly and easily compare bids across an entire project, scope of work, or specific line item.