checkAd

Procore Announces Preconstruction and Platform Innovations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:03  |  28   |   |   

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced platform enhancements that will deliver added flexibility and deeper insights for project teams. These innovations bring cross-platform insights with a new reports builder, and a new global workflow engine, which will improve the efficiency of estimating and bidding processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005219/en/

The new Global Workflow Engine will allow customers to build custom approval workflows across the platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new Global Workflow Engine will allow customers to build custom approval workflows across the platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“For almost 20 years, Procore has been working to connect everyone in construction on a global platform, providing a single source of truth for customers around the world,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “We’re extending the value of our platform through investments in our preconstruction solution, a new global workflow engine, and a new report builder - to deliver further cross-platform insights for customers.”

Estimating and Bidding Innovations for Preconstruction Teams

Procore acquired Esticom in 2020. Estimating project costs is a critical workflow, and Esticom’s functionality is now fully integrated into the Procore platform as Procore Estimating. This provides tools for digital takeoff, estimating, building bid proposals - and is connected with workflows to the project budget, change management, and purchase order process.

“All of the other estimating solutions we looked at were antiquated solutions that offered little to no flexibility. Estimating in the cloud with Procore Estimating, other than the immediate benefits of accessibility from anywhere, has proven to us that Procore is a forward-thinking company that is looking to bring estimating into the 21st century,” said David Laderberg, vice president at Smart Charge America, electric car charging station installation service.

Further highlighting Procore’s investment in artificial intelligence and machine learning is automated area takeoff, coming in 2022. Estimators will be able to automatically extract quantification data from plans to increase the speed and accuracy of estimating.

Enhancements to Procore’s integrated bidding solution, available in the first quarter of 2022, will improve flexibility and efficiency of the bidding process for customers. Custom Bid Forms allow customers to capture the exact data points needed in each bid, and Bid Leveling allows customers to quickly and easily compare bids across an entire project, scope of work, or specific line item.

Seite 1 von 3
Procore Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Procore Announces Preconstruction and Platform Innovations Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced platform enhancements that will deliver added flexibility and deeper insights for project teams. These innovations bring cross-platform …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21New Survey Reveals Top Opportunities for Construction Project Cost Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Procore übernimmt Levelset zur Vereinfachung der Arbeitsabläufe bei der Verwaltung von Pfandrechten im Bauwesen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Procore Expands Document Management, Data Center Coverage and Regional Customization to Meet Global Demand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Procore Announces New Innovation Connecting Construction with Mobile Personalization, Messaging and Investments in AI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Procore to Acquire Levelset to Simplify Lien Management Workflows for Construction
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21ABC and Procore Announce Partnership to Provide Construction Management Solutions for ABC Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Procore Leads Eight Key Categories in G2 2021 Fall Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten