checkAd

Guardant Health Initiates ORACLE Study to Evaluate Performance of Guardant Reveal Blood Test to Predict Recurrence Across Early-Stage Cancers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:05  |  22   |   |   

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, has initiated the Observation of ResiduAl Cancer with Liquid biopsy Evaluation (ORACLE) study, a 1,000-patient prospective, observational, multi-center study designed to evaluate the performance of its Guardant Reveal liquid biopsy test to predict cancer recurrence after curative intent treatment, across 11 solid tumor types.

“For oncologists managing patients with early-stage cancer, there is a need for additional tools to help make informed decisions regarding risk for recurrence and benefit of adjuvant therapies, and avoid under- or over-treatment,” said Craig Eagle, MD, Guardant Health Chief Medical Officer. “This study is exciting because it will evaluate the first blood-only minimal residual disease (MRD) assay in additional tumor types, and set the stage to identify opportunities for this technology to improve patient care.”

The study will analyze circulating tumor (ctDNA) status from blood samples of patients with early-stage cancer, using the Guardant Reveal test after the end of treatment, and during routine follow-up. Participants will be followed until distant recurrence, or up to five years. The ORACLE study adds to currently underway clinical studies (COBRA, ACT-3, PEGASUS) evaluating the performance of the Guardant Reveal blood test in patients with early-stage cancer.

“Initiating this study adds to the growing body of evidence that will support the expansion of the Guardant Reveal blood test from its first indication of early-stage colorectal cancer to multiple cancer types. We believe our blood-only test can be a powerful and streamlined decision-making tool for oncologists managing patients with early-stage cancers,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health Co-CEO. “The ORACLE study exemplifies our commitment to further demonstrating the utility of our blood tests to improve long-term clinical outcomes.”

The Guardant Reveal test is the first blood-only liquid biopsy test that detects residual and recurrent disease from a simple blood draw. The test detects ctDNA in blood after surgery, to identify patients with residual disease who may benefit most from adjuvant therapy, and to detect recurrence months earlier than current standard-of-care methods.1-6 The commercially available test achieves high sensitivity (91%)7 for detecting ctDNA by simultaneously interrogating both genomic alterations and methylation. The first indication of the test is colorectal cancer, with additional cancer types to follow.

Seite 1 von 3
Guardant Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guardant Health Initiates ORACLE Study to Evaluate Performance of Guardant Reveal Blood Test to Predict Recurrence Across Early-Stage Cancers Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, has initiated the Observation of ResiduAl Cancer with Liquid biopsy Evaluation (ORACLE) study, a 1,000-patient prospective, observational, multi-center study designed to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Guardant Health stellt auf dem ESMO-Kongress 2021 Daten vor, die die Nützlichkeit der Guardant360-Flüssigbiopsie zur Gewinnung umfassender molekularer Informationen für gezielte Therapieoptionen bei Krebserkrankungen im Spätstadium belegen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Guardant Health Showcases Data at ESMO 2021 Demonstrating Utility of Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy to Obtain Comprehensive Molecular Information to Guide Targeted Therapy Options for Late-Stage Cancers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten