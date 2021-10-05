checkAd

Veradigm Partners with CareMetx, LLC to Optimize End-to-End Specialty Medication Access and Services Streamlining Patient Care

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:01  |  30   |   |   

Veradigm, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions and a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), and CareMetx, a leading technology-enabled hub services company focused on improving patient access to specialty medications, announced today a new agreement for CareMetx to integrate its solutions and services directly into the Veradigm AccelRx specialty medication platform.

The agreement will make Veradigm’s AccelRx automated solutions for specialty medication enrollment, among others, available directly to CareMetx clients. Empowering users of Veradigm and Allscripts electronic health records to access CareMetx specialty medication patient access hub services via AccelRx. This combination strengthens the ability to reduce time to therapy for patients, thereby driving higher adherence to their prescribed care plan, while also minimizing administrative burden on medical practices.

To receive their specialty medication, a patient’s prescription must pass through a broad cross-section of healthcare industry stakeholders, from biopharma companies and payers, to specialty pharmacies and specialty medication hubs. A 2020 survey of prescribers, from Veradigm, found that 9 out of 10 physicians said patient medication adherence would improve if specialty medication prescriptions could be filled more easily and delivered to patients quicker, while 8 in 10 said accessing multiple specialty medication portals/hubs has a negative effect on their practice.1

“Veradigm is committed to transforming health insightfully for healthcare professionals managing the specialty medication approval process, and most importantly to better support their patients,” said Tom Langan, CEO of Veradigm. “This new agreement with CareMetx is our latest step toward that end. By working with hub services leaders like CareMetx, we can continue to drive improvement in the specialty medication fulfillment process and decrease patient wait times, enabling them to begin their prescribed therapies sooner. Reducing time-to-therapy, for these already complex medications in turn, can contribute to increased medication adherence and in the end better outcomes.”

Seite 1 von 2
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veradigm Partners with CareMetx, LLC to Optimize End-to-End Specialty Medication Access and Services Streamlining Patient Care Veradigm, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions and a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), and CareMetx, a leading technology-enabled hub services company focused on improving patient access to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Eastern Health Selects Allscripts as One of Its Partners to Further Healthcare Innovation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten