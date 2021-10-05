Veradigm Partners with CareMetx, LLC to Optimize End-to-End Specialty Medication Access and Services Streamlining Patient Care

The agreement will make Veradigm’s AccelRx automated solutions for specialty medication enrollment, among others, available directly to CareMetx clients. Empowering users of Veradigm and Allscripts electronic health records to access CareMetx specialty medication patient access hub services via AccelRx. This combination strengthens the ability to reduce time to therapy for patients, thereby driving higher adherence to their prescribed care plan, while also minimizing administrative burden on medical practices.

Veradigm, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions and a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), and CareMetx, a leading technology-enabled hub services company focused on improving patient access to specialty medications, announced today a new agreement for CareMetx to integrate its solutions and services directly into the Veradigm AccelRx specialty medication platform.

To receive their specialty medication, a patient’s prescription must pass through a broad cross-section of healthcare industry stakeholders, from biopharma companies and payers, to specialty pharmacies and specialty medication hubs. A 2020 survey of prescribers, from Veradigm, found that 9 out of 10 physicians said patient medication adherence would improve if specialty medication prescriptions could be filled more easily and delivered to patients quicker, while 8 in 10 said accessing multiple specialty medication portals/hubs has a negative effect on their practice.1

“Veradigm is committed to transforming health insightfully for healthcare professionals managing the specialty medication approval process, and most importantly to better support their patients,” said Tom Langan, CEO of Veradigm. “This new agreement with CareMetx is our latest step toward that end. By working with hub services leaders like CareMetx, we can continue to drive improvement in the specialty medication fulfillment process and decrease patient wait times, enabling them to begin their prescribed therapies sooner. Reducing time-to-therapy, for these already complex medications in turn, can contribute to increased medication adherence and in the end better outcomes.”