MSCI Launches Climate Lab to Help Investors Measure and Manage Climate Risk Across Investment Process

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of investment decision support tools and services, today announced the launch of MSCI Climate Lab, a new application for enterprise-level monitoring and management of climate and financial risks for investors. Combining MSCI’s strengths in climate modeling, financial risk management and portfolio analytics, the application provides investors with the data and tools they need to track and assess companies’ progress towards net-zero commitments and align their portfolios with climate targets for a net-zero future.

MSCI Climate Lab arrives at a critical time as large institutional investors increasingly look to align capital with net-zero targets and steer the world onto a path towards a sustainable future. With Climate Lab, MSCI introduces a solution built for institutional investors managing a large-scale transition of portfolios to meet net-zero goals and to manage the underlying complex and vast amounts of data supporting the analysis of those portfolios. Climate Lab combines MSCI’s climate data and financial modeling capabilities across multiple asset classes on one easy-to-use platform to assess trends, identify leaders and laggards, and run scenario analysis from the enterprise to the issuer level. In particular, MSCI Climate Lab will enable aggregation at the portfolio level of the recently released company Implied Temperature Rise solution. Investors will be able to monitor the forward-looking metric across all the funds they manage.

“The decisions of the financial industry will influence the economic transition towards the net-zero revolution and will permanently change how we allocate capital and manage investment strategies. However, net-zero strategies and commitments will bring a new set of challenges, not just in the shifting allocation of capital, but in garnering insight on portfolios from the data needed to support the investment process and in the business-wide transition to net-zero,” said Remy Briand, Global Head of ESG and Climate, MSCI. “With Climate Lab, investors finally have the tools to transition their existing investment strategies to net-zero. For chief executives and business leaders, the solution brings a new level of transparency and coordination that ensures crucial climate progress is being made across every level of the organization. This is a vital step in making the net-zero revolution a reality.”

