checkAd

Update on Sale of Lomiko Technologies Inc. to Promethieus Technologies Inc. For $ 1,236,625

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:17  |  20   |   |   

Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) Lomiko Metals Inc. announced July 31, 2019 that it had entered into an agreement to sell its 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc. to Promethieus Technologies Inc. (Canada) for $ 1,236,625 and will be reimbursed $152,857 expenses paid by Lomiko on behalf of Promethieus Technologies Inc. Lomiko Technologies holding include 18.5% of SHD Smart Home Devices which has recently been awarded a patent for its IoT HUB Device June 26, 2021 and 40% of Graphene ESD Inc.

On November 25, 2019 Lomiko provided shareholders with an update to the transaction and on December 3, 2019, confirmed that shareholders had overwhelmingly approved the transaction at the November 29, 2019 Annual Special General Meeting.

Promethieus Extension 2021

Subsequent to news releases issued by Lomiko on July 31, 2019, Dec. 3, 2019, and Aug. 6, 2020, Lomiko confirmed its has entered into and extended its sale agreement of Lomiko Technologies to Promethieus Technologies as of October 4, 2021 to November 30, 2022. Upon completion of the sale, Lomiko Metals will receive $1,236,625 and $152,857 in expenses paid on behalf of Promethieus by Lomiko Metals. Lomiko will retain a 20-per-cent interest in Promethieus Technologies, which will be exchanged for 20-per-cent equity in a new to be formed entity Promethieus Ventures NV, which is in the process of listing on the Dutch Caribbean Securities Exchange (DCSX) with the intention of raising $10-million (U.S.). As the transaction has not completed, at the upcoming Nov. 26, 2021, annual and special meeting (AGM) of Lomiko shareholders, a resolution will be put forward to confirm the approval of the transaction of arm's-length shareholders.

The transaction was subject to (1) shareholder approval; (2) Promethieus completing a financing; and (3) regulatory approval. The transaction was considered a non-arms length transaction as Mr. A. Paul Gill is a Director of all the entities involved.

Promethieus Buys 40% of Graphene ESD

Promethieus Technologies has informed Lomiko that it has entered into an agreement to purchase 40% of Graphene ESD for $ 10,000 USD. Therefore, upon completion of the Lomiko Technologies purchase, Promethieus will own 80% interest in Graphene ESD.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, SHD Smart Home Devices or Promethieus, review the website at www.lomiko.com, www.shddevices.com and www.promethieus.com, email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board

“Gabriel Erdelyi“

Director
We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Lomiko Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Update on Sale of Lomiko Technologies Inc. to Promethieus Technologies Inc. For $ 1,236,625 Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) Lomiko Metals Inc. announced July 31, 2019 that it had entered into an agreement to sell its 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc. to Promethieus Technologies Inc. (Canada) for $ …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:19 UhrNeuigkeiten zu Verkauf von Lomiko Technologies Inc. an Promethieus Technologies Inc. für 1.236.625 $
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.09.21Update von Lithiumprojekt Bourier: Lomiko Metals und Critical Elements melden Entdeckungen und identifizieren Lithiumziele für Explorationen unter Anwendung von KI-Methoden von GoldSpot Discoveries
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.09.21Bourier Lithium Project Update: Lomiko Metals and Critical Elements Report Discoveries and Identify Lithium Targets for Exploration Using GoldSpot Discoveries’ Artificial Intelligence Methods
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Lomiko Metals Inc. stellt neue zweisprachige Website ins Netz, um den Investoren und Stakeholders die positive PEA für das Grafitprojekt La Loutre näher zu bringen
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
09.09.21Lomiko Metals Inc. Launches New Bilingual Web Site to Communicate with Investors and Stakeholders on Positive PEA for La Loutre Graphite Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten