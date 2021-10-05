checkAd

NevGold Provides Positive Update On The Upcoming Drill Program at Limousine Butte

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:15  |  18   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQB:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to provide an update on the positive progress made on the start of the Company’s first 10,000 meter drill program at Limousine Butte, Nevada. The Company has organized all key areas required to start the program, and drilling will commence immediately.

Key Highlights

  • Notice of Intent (“NOI”) Permit Approved: the NOI drill permit has been approved by the Bureau of Land Management. (“BLM”) The process with the Ely, Nevada BLM office was positive, and the permit was approved in the expected timeline.
  • Drill Rig Contractor Arranged: the Company has contracted InterGeo Drilling, LLC from Salt Lake City, Utah for a core drill rig for the upcoming program. The core rig mobilization to site has commenced and drilling will start immediately.
  • Drill Pads and Internal Roads Established: due to the historical drilling at Limousine Butte, the project has a significant network of existing roads. Only minor earthwork was required to improve or extend the existing roads and create suitable drill pads. The Company has completed all work to commence the drill program. (See Figure 1 below)
  • Support Infrastructure Organized: all key support areas including water, support equipment, and personnel are in place to start the program immediately.

NevGold Chief Geologist, Derick Unger, comments: “The pace at which our team has moved to organize our initial 10,000 meter drill program at Limousine Butte has been nothing short of remarkable for a new company. We completed the drill targeting exercise utilizing the large historical geological database, received the positive decision from the BLM on our NOI, contracted a core drill rig, and completed all pre-program planning, all in the span of three months. This is a very exciting time for NevGold as our drilling will start immediately, and we will enter a very steady period of active fieldwork leading us into 2022. Our goal for the initial drill program is to test the numerous areas of known mineralization at Limo Butte, and identify new mineralization in previously untested areas. We believe this work, combined with new exploration targets generated by an updated interpretation of the district geology, will lead to NevGold realizing our goal of driving towards building a multi-million ounce resource base in Nevada.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NevGold Provides Positive Update On The Upcoming Drill Program at Limousine Butte VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQB:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to provide an update on the positive progress made on the start of the Company’s first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in the European ...
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
TELUS launches Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten positive CHMP-Empfehlung für COVID-19-Auffrischungsimpfung in der ...
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...