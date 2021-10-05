NevGold Provides Positive Update On The Upcoming Drill Program at Limousine Butte

Notice of Intent (“NOI”) Permit Approved: the NOI drill permit has been approved by the Bureau of Land Management. (“BLM”) The process with the Ely, Nevada BLM office was positive, and the permit was approved in the expected timeline.

Drill Rig Contractor Arranged: the Company has contracted InterGeo Drilling, LLC from Salt Lake City, Utah for a core drill rig for the upcoming program. The core rig mobilization to site has commenced and drilling will start immediately.

Drill Pads and Internal Roads Established: due to the historical drilling at Limousine Butte, the project has a significant network of existing roads. Only minor earthwork was required to improve or extend the existing roads and create suitable drill pads. The Company has completed all work to commence the drill program. (See Figure 1 below)

Support Infrastructure Organized: all key support areas including water, support equipment, and personnel are in place to start the program immediately.

NevGold Chief Geologist, Derick Unger, comments: “The pace at which our team has moved to organize our initial 10,000 meter drill program at Limousine Butte has been nothing short of remarkable for a new company. We completed the drill targeting exercise utilizing the large historical geological database, received the positive decision from the BLM on our NOI, contracted a core drill rig, and completed all pre-program planning, all in the span of three months. This is a very exciting time for NevGold as our drilling will start immediately, and we will enter a very steady period of active fieldwork leading us into 2022. Our goal for the initial drill program is to test the numerous areas of known mineralization at Limo Butte, and identify new mineralization in previously untested areas. We believe this work, combined with new exploration targets generated by an updated interpretation of the district geology, will lead to NevGold realizing our goal of driving towards building a multi-million ounce resource base in Nevada.”