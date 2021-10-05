checkAd

Two Demand Management Customers Receive 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:15  |  23   |   |   

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that two of its customers—Michelle Wielemaker and Mariam Belghith—have been named winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Women in Supply Chain award.

Michelle Wielemaker is National Supply Chain Manager at Capral Australia. Mariam Belghith is Senior Engineer – Supply Chain Manager for Laboratories PHILADELPHIA in Sfax, Tunisia (laboratories SIMED). This is the second consecutive year that all the customers Demand Management nominated received the award.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all of whom have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And some of these women are young, which means they’re just getting started. I’m honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders.”

The full list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners is available online at www.sdcexec.com.

“On behalf of the entire Demand Management organization, I offer my congratulations to Michelle Wielemaker and Mariam Belghith,” said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management. “It is thanks in large part to their leadership and dedication that Capral Australia and Laboratories SIMED have performed so well during a turbulent time for the global supply chain. We at Demand Management hope that more and more women will see Michelle and Mariam as role models for their own careers in this industry. We look forward to working closely with emerging female supply chain leaders to help them make better decisions faster—no matter what the future holds.”

Seite 1 von 3
American Software (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two Demand Management Customers Receive 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that two of its customers—Michelle Wielemaker and Mariam Belghith—have been named winners of Supply & Demand Chain …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrLogility Launches Corporate Responsibility Solution, Helping Businesses Track Social Compliance and Environmental Status of Suppliers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Logility Partners with Visus to Further Enhance Digital Offerings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Logility Congratulates Mandy McCain of Berry Global, Katherine Storer of Berlin Packaging and Stephanie Francis of ChemPoint as Winners of the Women in Supply Chain Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Logility Scores Highest for Digital Planning Use Case
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Logility Partners with PwC to Bring Latest Innovation in Supply Chain Technology and Services to Brazilian Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten