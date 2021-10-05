Two Demand Management Customers Receive 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award

Michelle Wielemaker is National Supply Chain Manager at Capral Australia. Mariam Belghith is Senior Engineer – Supply Chain Manager for Laboratories PHILADELPHIA in Sfax, Tunisia (laboratories SIMED). This is the second consecutive year that all the customers Demand Management nominated received the award.

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that two of its customers—Michelle Wielemaker and Mariam Belghith—have been named winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Women in Supply Chain award.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all of whom have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And some of these women are young, which means they’re just getting started. I’m honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders.”

The full list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners is available online at www.sdcexec.com.

“On behalf of the entire Demand Management organization, I offer my congratulations to Michelle Wielemaker and Mariam Belghith,” said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management. “It is thanks in large part to their leadership and dedication that Capral Australia and Laboratories SIMED have performed so well during a turbulent time for the global supply chain. We at Demand Management hope that more and more women will see Michelle and Mariam as role models for their own careers in this industry. We look forward to working closely with emerging female supply chain leaders to help them make better decisions faster—no matter what the future holds.”