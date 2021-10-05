Premier, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on November 2, 2021

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT. The company will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company's website and available at the following link: PINC Webcast Link. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast and accessible on the company's website at https://investors.premierinc.com.