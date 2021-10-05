checkAd

Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Another success in the matter of Wirecard AG for aggrieved investors

The Munich Higher Regional Court has confirmed an application for arrest against M. Braun by an aggrieved investor. This means that assets can be immediately secured for the investor
The law firm Leipold has again in an arrest procedure against Dr. Markus Braun (former board member Wirecard AG) can successfully enforce the claims. The District Court of Munich I had initially rejected the application for arrest, on the grounds that there was no sufficient reason for arrest.

The Munich Higher Regional Court has now issued the arrest by ruling on September 27, 2021 under the reference number: 3 U 4456/21. Thus, immediately afterwards, the execution in the numerous assets of Dr. Start brown.

Dr. Imposed on brown. Behind Dr. Braun currently has insurance that reimburses the costs for the plaintiffs.

 

The background to these arrests is the decline of Wirecard AG in June 2020, which is likely to be the biggest scandal in the DAX to this day. The law firm Leipold has meanwhile had around 400 arrests against Dr. Braun and MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH applied for and secured assets in the millions for the applicant.

 

It was not until mid-September 2021 that the Munich Higher Regional Court decided in favor of investors who are also represented by the Leipold law firm that enforcement is possible in addition to the arrests of the public prosecutor's office. (see press release from 09/24/2021)

 

Lawyer and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold has specialized in the successful enforcement of claims of aggrieved investors since 2003. The law firm has offices in Hamburg and Bavaria.

 

Affected investors can receive a free initial assessment of their case at any time.


