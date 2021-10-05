Predictmedix Secures Strategic Partnership with Entertainment Bay India LLP, a Tier-1 Indian Event Production Company

Safe Entry Stations to Address the Significant Live Event Market in IndiaTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions …

Entertainment Bay is a leading event production company in India, leveraging 10+ years of experience providing a full range of event management services for companies, organizations and individuals at stadiums, theaters, music venues, hotels and conference event centers.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has secured a new strategic partnership with Entertainment Bay , India LLP, one of the largest event production companies in India, for the deployment of Safe Entry Stations at its client events.

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Predictmedix will deploy Safe Entry Stations at select Entertainment Bay hosted events to rapidly identify multiple symptoms of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Predictmedix expects to realize a pricing structure of approximately $1,000 per unit per day or as the budget of the respective event permits.

"Our strategic partnership with Entertainment Bay marks our head-first deployment into the significant Indian live-event space," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer at Predictmedix. "Each year Entertainment Bay manages over 100 events, giving us the potential to scale rapidly into its large portfolio of customers. We look forward to working closely with their team to deploy Safe Entry stations at a variety of large- and small-scale events throughout India, creating a safer environment for attendees."

Zain Rais, Founder of Entertainment Bay added, "Our commitment is to providing unforgettable experiences for our clients in a safe and secure environment. Given the increasing urgency to provide advanced health safety protocols, we believe Predictmedix provides the best possible screening technology given it operates in an autonomous and time-efficient fashion with a high level of accuracy."

About Entertainment Bay

Entertainment Bay is a leading event production company in India with over 10 years' experience providing a full range of event services and management for companies, organizations and individuals at stadiums, theaters, music venues, hotels and conference event centers. For more information visit www.entertainmentbay.in .