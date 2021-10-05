checkAd

QReal Hires Leading Instagram Enterprise Augmented Reality Experience Designer, Ege Islekel, as Creative Manager

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / QReal (www.qreal.io), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR; "Glimpse"), and a provider of hyper-realistic, Augmented Reality (AR), 3D digital content targeting, among others, the e-Commerce, Retail, Food & Hospitality, Branding, Apparel, Luxury, Automotive and Construction industries, today announced the hire of Ege Islekel as Creative Manager.

Mr. Islekel began his Facebook Spark AR Experience design work in early 2018 after completing his master's degree at Scuola Politecnica di Design in Milano. With his Renaissance period inspired Instagram effects reaching over half a billion views, he became one of the leading designers in the Facebook Spark AR Community.

As an official member of Facebook's Spark AR Partner Network program, Mr. Islekel has designed and created over 100 branded AR Instagram effects for well-known global brands. He has extensive experience in creating innovative AR filters, photorealistic rendering, 3D modeling, animation and will now manage QReal's Instagram AR Lens creation and AR design process.

Mike Cadoux, QReal's General Manager commented: "QReal continues to expand its AR, 3D modeling and design capabilities to better serve its expanding base of enterprise customers, brands and partnerships with the leading social media platforms. We believe that the addition of Ege's creativity, designs and customer relationships, especially in the content of Facebook's Spark AR Partner Network program, will further propel QReal's position in the fast growing enterprise AR market. We are very excited about the addition of Ege to the QReal team."

About QReal

QReal creates, distributes and manages photorealistic, life-like, 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) content. This content is typically integrated in social media campaigns and e-commerce platforms with the goal of increasing sales, improving brand recognition, creating viral content and boosting e-commerce conversion. Current industry verticals include: food, fashion, apparel, architecture and automotive. QReal aims to expand the medium of AR, make it beautiful and manageable. For more information, visit www.qreal.io

