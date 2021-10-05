checkAd

Kyle Hunter, One of the Best Sports Handicappers in America Over the Past Decade Is Scheduled To Join 'Krush House(TM)' Kappers Video Podcast This Friday October 8th 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today that one of the Best Sports Handicappers in America over the last decade, Kyle Hunter is scheduled to join "Krush House™" Kappers this Friday October 8th, 2021 to chat about his predictions for this current football season, his life, all things football and sports gambling.

Hunter is 26-6 over the past 30 days in college football against the odds, winning at a rate of over 81% and 5-1 over the past 7 days, a rate of over 83%. Hunters' picks are available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/handicappers/kyle-hunter and winning % is available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/picks/all. An esteemed veteran of the sports betting industry, Hunter is a frequent guest on radio shows, podcasts and videos. Hunter has been handicapping professionally since late 2009. Hunter has a degree in finance and specializes in statistics. Hunter has the ability to follow important trends and statistics, and discount other trends that aren't predictive. The data and trends can be your friends and Hunter knows how to use them to spot value. Hunter started in the finance industry and moved over to the sports betting world. Hunter provides a written analysis with a detailed breakdown of each and every game that he bets and predicts.

Kyle Hunter, VegasWINNERS leading college football sports betting handicapper stated, "I take great pride in the high % of winning results I've been providing VegasWINNERS clients for college football and will do my best to continue the success".

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "It's great to have Kyle Hunter join our podcast this week. We have assembled a roster of 21 of the leading sports gambling champions and experts in the country at VegasWINNERS.com. Each week we will bring a variety of these experts together on our Krush House™ Kappers podcast, giving sports bettors a wide selection of opinions, professional advice and quality content. I'm happy to welcome Kyle to the team."

"Krush House™" airs Friday evenings at https://krushhouse.com/ and is co-hosted by comedian Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, "Krush House™" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn, former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph and former MLB 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion, MLB Radio Show and Catching Heat podcast Host Jim Leyritz, former 4x Pro Bowl, 2x First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst Lorenzo Neal, former NFL running back and 2017 Dancing with the Stars champion Rashad Jennings and NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Warren Moon.

