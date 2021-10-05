checkAd

WHSI Engages An Internationally Renowned R&D Medical Product Firm, MIDI Product Development Corporation (MIDI), To Develop And Commercialize A Biometric Sensor To Allow All Company's Devices To Globally Communicate With New 4G iHelp MAX(TM) Product Platfo

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Is Presently In The Early Stages Of Adoption, And Is Projected To Reach USD 117.1 Billion By 2025 From USD 23.2 Billion In 2020, At A CAGR Of 38.2% Between 2020 And 2025 1

MIDI Has Previously Partnered With Johnson & Johnson And The Texas Medical Center, And Is An Award Winning Strategic Turnkey, FDA And ISO Compliant Medical Device Development Consulting Firm With Over 45 Years' Experience Servicing Domestic And International Clientele Representing Medical, Life Sciences, And Home Healthcare Markets.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarm and home security devices for Seniors and emergency response systems for employees that work alone, and that markets its products to and through its national distribution network of independent dealers who re-sell direct to consumers, to hospitals and other related providers in the home healthcare and home security markets, today announced that it has engaged an internationally renowned R&D firm, MIDI Product Development Corporation (MIDI), an expert in medical innovation, to develop and commercialize a biometric sensor to communicate with the Company's new 4G iHelp MAX™ product platform, the iHelp Next Generation Platform (NGP).

MIDI has previously partnered with Johnson & Johnson and the Texas Medical Center , (world famous institutions), and is an award winning strategic turnkey, FDA and ISO compliant medical device development consulting firm with over 45 years' experience servicing domestic and international clientele representing medical, life sciences, and home healthcare markets. MIDI's dedicated teams of research, design and engineering professionals offer a unique combination of talent and experience, consisting of key personnel working together with a record of outstanding achievement in developing Class I, II and III products.

MIDI's mission will be to deploy the steps of its DevelopmentDNA™ process to the program and discern the Next Generation Platform's (NGP) : design, engineering, system innovation, functionality, usability, procedural performance, usage ceremony, intuitive operation procedures, human factors engineering, supporting App and Cloud components, considering all outlined circumstances. The primary goal of the collaboration is that the NGP adds health monitoring and medication reminders to the existing safety monitoring capability. The Next Generation Platform is currently underway for the collection and routine measurement of a user's vitals such as monitoring of blood pressures, oxygen levels and more to integrate into its existing platform. (See prior PR for more info : https://finance.yahoo.com/news/whsi-acquires-cutting-edge-backend-1230 ...).

