Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Contract from Colorado Springs Schools for District-Wide Audio/Visual Installation

Large School District in Colorado Serves 55 Schools and 30,000 Students

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract with Colorado Springs Schools for district-wide audio/visual installation.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Contracts such as these represent reoccurring purchase orders and revenue throughout the next several months and are a great testament to Galaxy's ability to grow its representation and reputation. The district represents several schools and we will be moving forward quickly with contractual numbers to support their schools installation needs. As we know the actual financial representation of each order, we will make subsequent announcements."

Located centrally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, District 11 represents the headquarters of the city, including 55 schools as well as alternative education opportunities, and its near 30,000 students.

Each District 11 school is focused on continuous improvement of student achievement, providing a safe learning environment for students and staff, making the most effective and efficient use of resources, working collaboratively with parents, and offering the best quality education in the state of Colorado to the 21st century student.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.d11.org/domain/170

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us
P:888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666783/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Awarded-Contr ...




