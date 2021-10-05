checkAd

META Completes Acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp.

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

Transaction to Accelerate Growth, Scale and Commercialization of MetamaterialsHALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials …

Transaction to Accelerate Growth, Scale and Commercialization of Metamaterials

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp. ("Nanotech") (TSXV:NTS)(OTCQX:NTSFF), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features that provide anti-counterfeiting solutions used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, in an all-cash transaction at C$1.25 per Nanotech common share (each, a "Nanotech Share"), for a total value of approximately C$90.9 million on a fully-diluted basis ("Transaction").

"META is focused on growth and extending its leadership position in commercializing metamaterials," said Ram Ramkumar, META's Chairman of the Board. "Nanotech's highly skilled team and well-established, cost competitive production capability will complement our technology platform enabling a faster scale up into existing applications and position the Company for expansion into new verticals as well."

Nanotech's team brings decades of experience in nanophotonics R&D, high-volume, roll-to-roll nanoimprint lithography (NIL), and nano-coating production. Nanotech has in-house, state of the art electron beam lithography (EBL) capability, which is expected to significantly increase META's capacity for new customer engagements and shorten material selection programs. Capacity at Nanotech's Thurso, Quebec production facility, situated on 11 acres of land, with a 105,000 square foot building, currently exceeds 7 million square meters per year, and META plans to approximately double capacity to 15 million square meters over the next 1-2 years. For more details, please visit https://investors.metamaterial.com/ir-calendar to view the webcast announcing the Nanotech transaction.

"We are excited to have closed the acquisition in order to begin collaborating to offer the best in quality, depth of expertise, mass customization experience and new business opportunities for our partners," said George Palikaras, President and Chief Executive Officer of META. "META and Nanotech will together develop and manufacture intelligent surfaces and solutions for our customers that are expected to add a new dimension to industries such as automotive, security, healthcare, aerospace, energy and consumer electronics. We look forward to working with industry leaders to bring them the power and benefits of nanotechnology, which will enable their products to achieve industry leading performance."

Seite 1 von 4
Meta Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Metamaterial
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

META Completes Acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp. Transaction to Accelerate Growth, Scale and Commercialization of MetamaterialsHALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend
Hidden Level Launches Low-Altitude Airspace Monitoring Service in Arlington, TX
Kingstone Companies Announces the Election of Meryl Golden as President of Kingstone Insurance ...
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side ...
Cann American Corp. Elaborates On Reg A Cancellation and Provides Shareholder Update
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
New World Gold Corporation General Announcement
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21META Named 2021 Lux Innovator of the Year Award Winner
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21Anzeige: SFC Energy, Meta Materials, Lufthansa – Hoch hinaus
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
22.09.21META Announces Global Innovation Research Program to Accelerate Metamaterial Breakthroughs
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21META Expands Executive Leadership with Two Strategic Appointments
Accesswire | Analysen