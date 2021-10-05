checkAd

Black Bird Biotech Retires Three Separate Convertible Notes with Cash Repayments

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has repaid approximately $225,000 in remaining indebtedness under three …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has repaid approximately $225,000 in remaining indebtedness under three separate convertible notes with cash payments. BBBT's move served to protect shareholders from a potentially significant market overhang attributable to below-market conversion rates.

"We took on these convertible obligations as a bridge that allowed us to accomplish important milestones, and now we are moving forward with the objective of being debt-free by the close of 2021," said Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT.

For news and updates, shareholders, prospective investors and prospective business partners are encouraged to follow @BBBT_Corporate on Twitter (https://twitter.com/BBBT_Corporate). Also visit BBBT's corporate website, https://blackbirdbiotech.com, for additional information about the company.

Foto: Accesswire

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Eric Newlan
Vice President
833-223-4204
eric@newlan.com
www.blackbirdbiotech.com

SOURCE: Black Bird Biotech, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666823/Black-Bird-Biotech-Retires-Three-Sep ...

Black Bird Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Black Bird Biotech Retires Three Separate Convertible Notes with Cash Repayments FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has repaid approximately $225,000 in remaining indebtedness under three …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend
Hidden Level Launches Low-Altitude Airspace Monitoring Service in Arlington, TX
Kingstone Companies Announces the Election of Meryl Golden as President of Kingstone Insurance ...
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side ...
Cann American Corp. Elaborates On Reg A Cancellation and Provides Shareholder Update
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
New World Gold Corporation General Announcement
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Black Bird Biotech Announces Important Wide-Ranging Field Tests of its Disruptive MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide by A Second International Agri-Chemical Distributor Based in the Middle East
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Black Bird Biotech Seeks Approval in All Remaining States, to Open Up Entire US Market, Including the Projected $45 Billion Cannabis Industry, for its Disruptive Plant-Based MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide Sales Efforts
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Black Bird Biotech Announces First Sales of Disruptive Plant-Based MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide, Prepares for Fourth Quarter Marketing Push Within Cannabis Industry
Accesswire | Analysen