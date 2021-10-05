checkAd

Why Demand for Cannabis is Expected to Surge in Coming Months

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past several years, there has been a significant increase in the number of cannabis cultivators in the U.S. as the government is now accepting more applications for cannabis cultivators. In addition, the number of applications for which cannabis is prescribed is increasing. This is expected to increase cannabis sales, and thereby open new revenue channels for market players. Furthermore, the anticipated federal-level legalization of medical marijuana in the U.S. will only help this market to witness high growth opportunities in legal medical consumption. The demand for legal marijuana is expected to surge rapidly due to changes in government policies. Several new startups are venturing into R&D, cannabis testing, and manufacturing. In Canada, many provinces are looking forward to the privatization of cannabis retail stores. Many provinces that chose a single supplier are now inviting applications from multiple suppliers. These factors are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. According to a report from Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report said: "One of the major factors fueling the market growth is the expanding demand for legal marijuana owing to the growing number of legal cannabis countries. Owing to the recent legalizations in different countries, the use of medical marijuana for various aliments is gaining momentum worldwide. Patients suffering from chronic illnesses, such as Parkinson's, cancer, Alzheimer's, and many neurological disorders, are administered medical marijuana. The demand for cannabis oil is increasing rapidly, especially among countries with legalized medical marijuana." Active companies in the Cannabis market this week include Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK: NUGS), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) (TSX:WEED), cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD).

