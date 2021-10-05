SUNfarming secures new bridge financing of EUR 9.5 million for 20 MWp PV portfolio in Poland

SUNfarming Group from Erkner receives a new bridge financing facility for acquisition and construction of ready-to-build and tariff-secured photovoltaic projects in Poland. Construction of the first projects is expected to start in the short term with a scheduled completion date in Q1 2022. Capcora, a consulting firm specialised on real assets, was again mandated as financial advisor with structuring of the transaction and debt sourcing.

With acquisition and financing of a solar portfolio with a total capacity of 20 MWp, SUNfarming initiates the next stage of expansion in Poland. The new portfolio, to be built in different stages, consists of 23 different ground-mounted photovoltaic plants with a capacity of up to 1 MW each. All projects benefit from a 15-year "contract for difference" from the auction that took place in December 2020. Additional portfolios of similar design and scale are currently in final purchase negotiations.

"We are pleased to capitalize our next PV portfolio in Poland. With this acquisition, we expand our existing portfolio to 84 MWp and come a good step closer to our goal of 200 MW by 2023," said Anna Pilarczyk-Naprawski, Managing Director Poland of SUNfarming Group. "The acquisition of these <1MW projects is another intermediate step towards implementation of significantly larger PPA projects in Poland. Currently, we have more than 300 ha in project development." continued Martin Tauschke, Managing Director and Co-Partner of SUNfarming Group.

SUNfarming was assisted in the transaction by Bird&Bird as legal counsel and Capcora as financial advisor.



About SUNfarming

Since its incorporation in 2004, SUNfarming GmbH has covered the entire project development and EPC value chain (engineering, procurement, construction) - from planning and development, through financing and construction, to monitoring and servicing of solar parks and associated concepts such as agro-photovoltaic and e-mobility. The company has a long-standing customer base of capital investors, local authorities, users of commercial and private in-house electricity generation systems, as well as sister companies within the group of companies which invest in solar plants. The international team of experienced commercial staff, engineers and technicians has successfully installed a capacity of more than 650 MWp. In addition, SUNfarming assumes the technical operation and some of the commercial services for over 350 MWp for other companies in Germany and abroad.

www.sunfarming.de



About Capcora

Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procures equity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects, real estate, and medium-sized companies. The focus is especially on mezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity in operating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments and construction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics, onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources. In addition, Capcora acts as transaction manager for M&A processes (buy and sell side advisory).

www.capcora.com

05.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1238365 05.10.2021