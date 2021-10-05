Verint Named a Leader for Voice of the Customer Platform in Research Firm Evaluation

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions conducted an in-depth analysis and evaluated the products, market presence, and value proposition for the major VoC platform vendors. Verint was among those ranked as top performers that provide a sophisticated and comprehensive technology platform to address a variety of VoC, Voice of the Employee (VoE), and other customer experience use cases to enhance products and services, operational efficiency, and drive personalized customer engagements in an omnichannel environment. The report notes that the highest-ranking vendors are at the forefront of providing a modern architecture, comprehensive out-of-the-box capabilities, and integration and interoperability with various data sources and marketing execution systems.

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named Verint’s Experience Management a top performer and technology leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix Analysis of the Global Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platforms Market.

“We are seeing key market drivers such as disrupted business scenarios across industries, an increase in remote working, and myriad of changes in customers’ shopping behavior,” says Priyanka Panhale, Research Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “The ability to listen, measure, and compare customer experiences as well as understand business performance has become more important than ever in addressing these issues. VoC platforms give organizations the ability to track and analyze customer expectations and challenges and have become an integral part of customer engagement strategies.”

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions cited that Verint’s solutions, “help organizations move beyond surveys, automate experience data flows, and drive action at all levels which allow them to take real-time tactical, operational, and strategic actions and make smart, informed business decisions.” The report continues, “Verint offers robust AI/ML capabilities through its native Verint Da Vinci AI and Analytics engine that helps users measure and analyze customer interaction data at scale.”

The Verint platform also was recognized for offering a robust technology value proposition with its open platform that supports rapid innovation and key technology differentiators, including interaction feedback breadth and depth, digital/contact center advantage, and contextual and fully integrated view of the Voice of the Customer.

“We’re honored Verint’s Experience Management platform is recognized as a leader in this evaluation,” says Eric Head, Verint’s vice president, Experience Leadership. “We’re committed to help organizations listen, interpret, act on, and monitor customer journey experiences to accelerate their digital transformation, optimize their customer engagement initiatives, and drive desired business outcomes.”

Visit Verint Experience Management for more information on the platform and click the link to download the report.

