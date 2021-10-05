checkAd

Verint Named a Leader for Voice of the Customer Platform in Research Firm Evaluation

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named Verint’s Experience Management a top performer and technology leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix Analysis of the Global Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platforms Market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions conducted an in-depth analysis and evaluated the products, market presence, and value proposition for the major VoC platform vendors. Verint was among those ranked as top performers that provide a sophisticated and comprehensive technology platform to address a variety of VoC, Voice of the Employee (VoE), and other customer experience use cases to enhance products and services, operational efficiency, and drive personalized customer engagements in an omnichannel environment. The report notes that the highest-ranking vendors are at the forefront of providing a modern architecture, comprehensive out-of-the-box capabilities, and integration and interoperability with various data sources and marketing execution systems.

“We are seeing key market drivers such as disrupted business scenarios across industries, an increase in remote working, and myriad of changes in customers’ shopping behavior,” says Priyanka Panhale, Research Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “The ability to listen, measure, and compare customer experiences as well as understand business performance has become more important than ever in addressing these issues. VoC platforms give organizations the ability to track and analyze customer expectations and challenges and have become an integral part of customer engagement strategies.”

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions cited that Verint’s solutions, “help organizations move beyond surveys, automate experience data flows, and drive action at all levels which allow them to take real-time tactical, operational, and strategic actions and make smart, informed business decisions.” The report continues, “Verint offers robust AI/ML capabilities through its native Verint Da Vinci AI and Analytics engine that helps users measure and analyze customer interaction data at scale.”

The Verint platform also was recognized for offering a robust technology value proposition with its open platform that supports rapid innovation and key technology differentiators, including interaction feedback breadth and depth, digital/contact center advantage, and contextual and fully integrated view of the Voice of the Customer.

“We’re honored Verint’s Experience Management platform is recognized as a leader in this evaluation,” says Eric Head, Verint’s vice president, Experience Leadership. “We’re committed to help organizations listen, interpret, act on, and monitor customer journey experiences to accelerate their digital transformation, optimize their customer engagement initiatives, and drive desired business outcomes.”

Visit Verint Experience Management for more information on the platform and click the link to download the report.

About Verint
 Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

