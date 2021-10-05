Citrix Expands Secure Access Solutions to Empower Hybrid Work

“What employees today want more than anything is a simple experience and technology that just works, without hampering their experience or slowing them down,” said Kyle Davies, Practice Lead, Integrated Technology Architecture, CDW .

Employees today expect the freedom to choose where and how they work and a seamless, productive experience. IT is on the hook to deliver on this, all while keeping things secure. It’s a tall order to fulfill. And Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expanding its secure access solutions to help do it. The company today announced the launch of Citrix Secure Private Access , a new cloud-delivered, Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service that protects access to apps and data from managed, unmanaged and Bring-Your-Own (BYO) devices, enabling employees to work the way they want in a secure, reliable and productive manner, wherever they happen to be.

IT wants to accommodate what users want, but traditional solutions make it difficult.

“In today’s dynamic enterprise environments, solutions designed to defend static perimeters fall short in protecting critical assets and delivering a good end-user experience,” said John Grady, cybersecurity analyst at independent research firm ESG. “Cloud-delivered zero trust network access solutions can enhance performance by pushing enforcement to the edge, increase efficiency with centralized policy management, and ultimately improve security through the incorporation of zero trust principles.”

This is exactly what Citrix Secure Private Access is designed to enable.

Enabling Secure, Productive Hybrid Work

Leveraging new adaptive authentication and access policies in conjunction with security controls, including watermarking, preventing clipboard access, protection from keylogger and screen capturing malware and browser isolation, Citrix Secure Private Access provides simple, contextual access to all apps and data employees need to perform at their best in a consistent, reliable manner. Using the service, IT can:

Provide access to users based on zero trust principles of least privilege access

Enable security controls to allow flexibility and choice in devices used to get work done

Support all access types and work scenarios

Keep access to all application types, including TCP, browser-based and VDI, secure in a unified manner across multi-cloud environments

And they can do it in a way that is completely transparent to employees, allowing them to work free from complexity and distractions with the confidence that their information and devices are safe.