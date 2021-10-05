CACI Named First Federal System Integrator in the GitLab Partner Program

CACI is a national security company bringing distinctive technology and expertise to agile software development at scale for its U.S. Government customers. GitLab provides the DevOps platform that can shorten the system development lifecycle and provide continuous delivery of high-quality, secure software.

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI ) announced today that it has joined the GitLab Partner Program as the first federal system integrator. This program enables CACI to best leverage GitLab’s DevOps platform to deliver software faster (velocity) and more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.

“Software development is central to the expertise and technology we provide,” said Glenn Kurowski, CACI’s Chief Technology Officer. “We employ agile principles applied at scale, open and modern software architectures, and DevSecOps. With GitLab’s DevOps platform, we can accelerate complex software development efforts, improve quality, and reduce the time to develop the new capabilities our national security and IT modernization customers require.”

GitLab helps transform the software development environment by ushering in the era of a comprehensive DevSecOps platform.

“As a leader in agile software development with large IT modernization and software development engagements, CACI is an ideal partner to become the first Federal Systems Integrator in our Partner Program,” said Bob Stevens, area vice president, GitLab Federal, LLC. “GitLab helps government agencies achieve their missions through a complete DevOps Platform, offering a single application to manage the end-to-end software development lifecycle to deliver efficient and secure software. CACI shares similar goals in making this happen for the government, focused on achieving outcomes across their software development portfolio, creatively leveraging GitLab through implementation and migration services, and elevating software developer tradecraft.”

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005112/en/