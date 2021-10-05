checkAd

CACI Named First Federal System Integrator in the GitLab Partner Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has joined the GitLab Partner Program as the first federal system integrator. This program enables CACI to best leverage GitLab’s DevOps platform to deliver software faster (velocity) and more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.

CACI is a national security company bringing distinctive technology and expertise to agile software development at scale for its U.S. Government customers. GitLab provides the DevOps platform that can shorten the system development lifecycle and provide continuous delivery of high-quality, secure software.

“Software development is central to the expertise and technology we provide,” said Glenn Kurowski, CACI’s Chief Technology Officer. “We employ agile principles applied at scale, open and modern software architectures, and DevSecOps. With GitLab’s DevOps platform, we can accelerate complex software development efforts, improve quality, and reduce the time to develop the new capabilities our national security and IT modernization customers require.”

GitLab helps transform the software development environment by ushering in the era of a comprehensive DevSecOps platform.

“As a leader in agile software development with large IT modernization and software development engagements, CACI is an ideal partner to become the first Federal Systems Integrator in our Partner Program,” said Bob Stevens, area vice president, GitLab Federal, LLC. “GitLab helps government agencies achieve their missions through a complete DevOps Platform, offering a single application to manage the end-to-end software development lifecycle to deliver efficient and secure software. CACI shares similar goals in making this happen for the government, focused on achieving outcomes across their software development portfolio, creatively leveraging GitLab through implementation and migration services, and elevating software developer tradecraft.”

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

Caci International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CACI Named First Federal System Integrator in the GitLab Partner Program CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has joined the GitLab Partner Program as the first federal system integrator. This program enables CACI to best leverage GitLab’s DevOps platform to deliver software faster (velocity) and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
Australia Successfully Goes Live With Everbridge Public Warning Platform Countrywide, Representing ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Cybersecurity: 3 Unternehmen, die vom Trend profitieren
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.09.21CACI International Schedules Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21CACI Awarded $36 Million Task Order to Advance the U.S. Transportation Command’s Defense Personal Property System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21CACI International to Participate in Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten