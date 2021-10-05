checkAd

CrowdStrike to Host Investor Product Briefing

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will host a product briefing for investors during its Fal.Con 2021 user conference.

Event:

CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing

Location:

Virtual

Date:

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Presentation Time:

1:00 p.m. PDT

Presenters:

George Kurtz, chief executive officer

 

Mike Sentonas, chief technology officer

A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike’s website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.

Wertpapier


