CrowdStrike to Host Investor Product Briefing
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will host a product briefing for investors during its Fal.Con 2021 user conference.
|
Event:
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing
Location:
Virtual
Date:
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Presentation Time:
1:00 p.m. PDT
Presenters:
George Kurtz, chief executive officer
Mike Sentonas, chief technology officer
A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike’s website at ir.crowdstrike.com.
About CrowdStrike Holdings
CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.
2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005162/en/CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare