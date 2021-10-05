checkAd

IronNet Sees Rapid Growth in Collective Defense Community for Space, Adds Additional Organizations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, is continuing to scale its presence in the space industry by welcoming customers X-energy and Satelles to the Collective Defense Community for Space, which shares real-time, automated attack intelligence among community members for increased visibility and faster response to cyberattacks.

Established to protect companies driving the space development industry, IronNet’s Collective Defense Community for Space also includes Axiom Space and Intuitive Machines, as well as strategic partner Jacobs.

The next wave of space is being driven by the private sector with developments ranging from human travel to and from Mars, extended habitation on the moon, and the development of low-Earth orbit (LEO) communication networks. X-energy, a nuclear reactor and fuel design engineering company, is pioneering faster rocket propulsion and developing a moon-based power supply for next-generation space exploration and prolonged habitation on moonbases while Satelles, a LEO satellite-based positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) company is innovating communication technology by providing customers around the globe with highly secure and precise timing and location information.

Fueled by heavy investment in R&D, ground-breaking intellectual property, and a commitment to protecting human resources, the space development industry is increasingly prioritizing its cybersecurity investments, as evidenced by the sector’s flagship companies coming together to secure advanced space development efforts with IronNet.

X-energy CEO Clay Sell said, “Given that we are developing unique ways to accelerate space travel to Mars and empower a moon-based power supply that supports extended and sustainable human habitation, protecting our intellectual property is absolutely critical. We joined IronNet’s Collective Defense Community for Space to gain a dynamic, real-time view into the cyber threat landscape across the industry in order to combat the growing cyber threat.”

IronNet’s Collective Defense Community for Space now includes companies representing key facets of the space program continuum — from satellites and communication services, to advancements in rocket engines, to lunar exploration, and habitation. Intuitive Machines, for instance, is targeting to be the first lander at the lunar south pole in 2022, and space infrastructure-as-a-service provider Axiom Space is building the commercial successor to the International Space Station, Axiom Station.

