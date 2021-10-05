Oak Street Health Announces Plans to Enter 21st State, Kansas Centers to Open in 2022

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced plans to open centers in Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas, marking its 21st state in 2022. The Company will also expand its presence in its home state of Illinois, with new centers in Chicago and entry into the cities of Aurora, Peoria and Schaumburg throughout the rest of 2021 and into 2022. Additionally, Oak Street Health will broaden its presence in New York City this year with new centers in the Bronx and Queens.

“Our national expansion is one of the most important ways we advance Oak Street Health’s mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “It is critical to reach as many older adults as we can to provide the unmatched patient experience and superior clinical outcomes that we are proud to deliver. We look forward to bringing our innovative model of care to new patients in Kansas City, and throughout Illinois and New York City, while also creating employment opportunities for healthcare providers and other residents in those areas.”