Oak Street Health Announces Plans to Enter 21st State, Kansas Centers to Open in 2022
Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced plans to open centers in Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas, marking its 21st state in 2022. The Company will also expand its presence in its home state of Illinois, with new centers in Chicago and entry into the cities of Aurora, Peoria and Schaumburg throughout the rest of 2021 and into 2022. Additionally, Oak Street Health will broaden its presence in New York City this year with new centers in the Bronx and Queens.
“Our national expansion is one of the most important ways we advance Oak Street Health’s mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “It is critical to reach as many older adults as we can to provide the unmatched patient experience and superior clinical outcomes that we are proud to deliver. We look forward to bringing our innovative model of care to new patients in Kansas City, and throughout Illinois and New York City, while also creating employment opportunities for healthcare providers and other residents in those areas.”
Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visits; a 24/7 patient support line; individualized preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care, social health support and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.
Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51% reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.
About Oak Street Health
Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 100 centers across 18 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005261/en/
