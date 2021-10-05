Stem, Inc. Highlights Significant Milestones and New Applications for Athena Software in Wholesale Energy Markets

Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, announced today two advanced application additions to its Athena smart energy software, enabling its project developer customers to generate more revenue in wholesale energy markets for both front of meter (FTM) and behind the meter (BTM) storage projects. Included in the enhanced offering is Athena SupervisorTM, which provides real-time visibility into how Athena manages and monetizes energy assets, and Athena BidderTM, Stem’s proprietary market operations engine that automates asset strategies to maximize wholesale market revenues.

Stem Highlights Three Recent Milestones with Athena in ISO-NE