Odyssey Marine Exploration Announces Significant Debt Reduction and Continued Focus on Mineral Exploration and Development

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX), a global subsea mineral exploration and development company, announced today that it entered into an agreement with Monaco Financial, LLC and other parties (Parties) on October 4, 2021, that significantly reduces Odyssey’s indebtedness and improves its overall capital structure.

Under the terms of the agreement, Odyssey will issue the Parties 984,848 shares of common stock at $6.60 per share and pay $500,000 in cash, in exchange for the cancellation of approximately US $14.5 million in principal and accrued interest outstanding under various notes, including the Parties’ right to convert the indebtedness into Odyssey’s Oceanica equity. As additional consideration, Odyssey relinquished its right to receive a percentage of the proceeds the Parties may receive from certain shipwreck projects and agreed to pay an additional $2.5 million to the Parties by December 1, 2021. The Parties have the option to convert this $2.5 million into shares of Odyssey’s common stock. It is important to note that Odyssey expects to receive proceeds from a separate legacy shipwreck project within the next 60 days that we believe will be more than sufficient to cover the additional obligation.