Intercontinental Exchange Reports September & Third Quarter 2021 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported September and third quarter 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“We’ve seen elevated market activity across numerous asset classes in the third quarter as our customers manage their exposure to concerns including inflation driving interest rate changes, and rising gas and carbon prices in energy markets,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “ICE’s global exchanges were built to connect market participants and provide price transparency to allow them to manage their risk efficiently and with greater certainty.”

September highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 11% y/y; total open interest (OI) up 9% y/y
  • Total Energy ADV up 23% y/y; OI up 8% y/y
  • Total Oil ADV up 16% y/y
    • Brent ADV up 25% y/y
    • Gasoil ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 8% y/y
    • Other crude and refined products ADV up 20% y/y
  • Total natural gas ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
    • Record TTF gas ADV up 151% y/y; OI up 30% y/y including record OI of 3.4M lots on September 23
    • JKM ADV up 76% y/y; OI up 35% y/y including record JKM OI on September 14
    • North American nat gas ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 11% y/y
  • Environmentals ADV up 35% y/y; OI up 15% y/y including record OI of 3M lots on September 21
  • Ags & Metals OI up 12% y/y
    • Coffee OI up 22% y/y
    • Cocoa OI up 20% y/y
    • Cotton OI up 35% y/y
  • Total Interest Rate ADV up 4% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
    • Euribor ADV up 6% y/y; OI up 17% y/y
    • Gilt ADV up 29% y/y; OI up 45% y/y
    • Record SONIA ADV of 327k contracts; record OI of 3.9M contracts
  • U.S. Equity Options ADV up 28% y/y

Third quarter highlights include:

  • Total ADV up 18% y/y
  • Total Energy ADV up 23% y/y
  • Total Oil ADV up 26% y/y
    • Brent ADV up 35% y/y
    • Gasoil OI up 15% y/y
    • Other crude and refined products ADV up 18% y/y
  • Total natural gas ADV up 17% y/y
    • Record TTF gas ADV up 105% y/y
    • Record JKM ADV up 67% y/y
    • North American nat gas ADV up 6% y/y
  • Environmentals ADV up 36% y/y
  • Cocoa ADV up 12% y/y
  • Total Interest Rate ADV up 18% y/y
    • Euribor ADV up 12% y/y
    • Gilt ADV up 32% y/y
    • Record SONIA ADV of 197k contracts
  • U.S. Equity Options ADV up 33% y/y

Updated Guidance:

