Intercontinental Exchange Reports September & Third Quarter 2021 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported September and third quarter 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“We’ve seen elevated market activity across numerous asset classes in the third quarter as our customers manage their exposure to concerns including inflation driving interest rate changes, and rising gas and carbon prices in energy markets,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “ICE’s global exchanges were built to connect market participants and provide price transparency to allow them to manage their risk efficiently and with greater certainty.”