Butterfly Network Releases iQ+ Vet Ultrasound, the Next Big Shift in Veterinary Medicine, with International Expansion and New Partners

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and improve global health equity, is ushering in the next big shift in veterinary medicine with the launch of the new Butterfly iQ+ Vet. The second-generation device brings sharper imaging, a new procedural guidance tool, and hardware improvements that make the solution more powerful, versatile, and easy-to-use.

New iQ+ Vet Ultrasound (Photo: Business Wire)

“Veterinarians provide incredible care and face the unique challenge of serving patients that cannot speak,” said Todd Fruchterman, MD, PhD, Butterfly’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “They need clinical information at their fingertips to help them make more informed decisions and efficiently deliver positive patient outcomes. This is where Butterfly iQ+ Vet comes in — we’re creating a new shift in care centered around acquiring crucial information from inside the body that our system allows to be utilized in real-time.”

iQ+ Vet has been thoughtfully designed to powerfully serve veterinarians in a variety of care settings.

Sharp imaging, fast answers

Over 800 hours of engineering work dedicated to optimizing veterinary-specific clinical presets have resulted in vastly improved imaging across applications. iQ+ Vet comes equipped with a suite of powerful new capabilities like color-doppler sensitivity and increased max depth, helping veterinarians collect the image they need to provide more informed care.

Procedural guidance

The innovative Needle Viz tool is now available to veterinarians within five clinical presets (Bladder, MSK, MSK Equine, Small Organ, and Vascular). The ability to visualize needles in-plane will help veterinarians perform more confident fine needle aspirates, and quickly place lines and injections with greater certainty in emergency care situations.

Ease of use

Improvements throughout hardware and software now make it easier for veterinarians to take full advantage of iQ+ Vet’s diagnostic power. A 15% smaller probe face and 10% shorter probe allows easier maneuvering during a wide variety of scans. Up to 20% increase in battery life and improved continuous run time before thermal shut-off ensures that iQ+ Vet functions even longer in the clinic or in the field. Butterfly’s veterinary software now includes customizable worksheets, which help users capture the precise information needed for each individual patient.