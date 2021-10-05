CrowdStrike and UiPath Partner to Secure Robot-led Processes with First of Its Kind Integration

UiPath and CrowdStrike, leaders in their respective fields, are the first RPA and Endpoint Security vendors to come together to extend endpoint security to RPA, enabling full visibility to enhance protection and speed of response. The partnership offers joint customers unprecedented capabilities to correlate events to originating RPA processes to enable and accelerate threat hunting, investigation and remediation with CrowdStrike for their UiPath environment.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, and CrowdStrike Inc . (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that the companies have partnered to deliver a new level of security protection and visibility with the UiPath Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform and the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

RPA makes it easy to build, deploy and manage software “robots” that emulate human actions interacting with digital systems and software, bringing scale, speed and consistency for improving business productivity and accelerating digital transformation. Automation needs access to systems and the right privileges to be able to execute and perform tasks with speed and consistency, without the need for manual intervention. While the UiPath platform has been architected with security at the center and its security is attested to via multiple recognized standards, the integration with CrowdStrike helps build a trusted automation environment for allowing RPAs to access critical systems and data with escalated privileges, improving business resiliency.

Together, CrowdStrike and UiPath automatically detect threat activity, whether initiated by humans or robots, to grant the security team real-time visibility across the environment and enable proactive responses. The ability to quickly and easily distinguish between an RPA-initiated process and a human-initiated process will provide security teams with real-time visibility across the environment for proactive threat hunting, incident investigation and remediation.

The partnership provides joint customers:

● Fortified protection: The first-of-its-kind integration provides unparalleled coverage to defend against all types of attacks from malware to sophisticated and stealthy nation-state attacks. Full endpoint detection and response (EDR) prevents silent failure by capturing raw events, including those originating from RPA processes, to ensure automation is included in an organization’s strong security posture.