Revitalist Lifestyle Commences Trading in the USA under Ticker RVLWF

Revitalist has applied to upgrade its OTC listing tier to OTCQB. Companies listing on OTCQB must satisfy minimum reporting standards, pass a bid test, and undergo annual verification which Revitalist expects to satisfy. The Company has also applied to register with the Depository Trust Company (DTC) which will allow its shares to be electronically cleared and settled. Approval for both the OTCQB listing and DTC eligibility is expected in the coming weeks.

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“ Revitalist ” or the “ Company ”) ( CSE: CALM ) ( CSNX: CALM.CN ) ( OTC: RVLWF) is pleased to announce it has commenced trading in the United States on OTC Markets Group’s OTC Pink marketplace under the ticker symbol “RVLWF”. OTC Markets is recognized as a leading public financial market for international companies to trade in the U.S. Currently, the OTC Markets has over 11,500 securities trading with a total market capitalization of approximately USD $2.2B.

“We are extremely pleased to have listed with the OTC Markets Group and look forward to up-listing to the OTCQB. An OTC listing is an important milestone, providing Revitalist shareholders additional options for liquidity and expanding our market presence throughout North America,” commented Kathryn Walker, Chief Executive Officer at Revitalist. “

Revitalist continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “CALM”.

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. is a publicly traded (CSE: CALM) company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with five clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided over 7,000 infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness.

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

