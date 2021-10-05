checkAd

VERB to Highlight its Shoppable Video Technology at Benzinga Rising Stars Catalytic Small-Cap Growth Conference on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. ET / 10:15 a.m. PT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

The Company will also host verbLIT, an interactive showcase of its latest video-based sales technologies, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will present at Benzinga Rising Stars: Catalytic Small-Cap Growth Conference on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

The event can be viewed on Benzinga’s livestream channel at 1:15 p.m. ET / 10:15 a.m. PT on Oct. 7 by clicking here. Mr. Cutaia will discuss the Company’s industry-leading sales tools for livestream ecommerce and why VERB is well positioned for this market’s growth. VERB’s sales innovations will also be showcased at the Company’s first technology symposium, verbLIT, which takes place at 4:00 p.m. PT on the same day. Registration for virtual attendance at verbLIT can be completed using this link.

The Rising Stars conference is part of Benzinga’s All-Access Series and features select growth companies with promising technologies and offerings that can create a significant impact on their respective markets.

About VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, VERB's applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbLIVE (an Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Shoppable Video and Webinar applications), verbCRM (a White-labelled Interactive Video-based Customer Relationship Management application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (an Interactive video and gamified Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). With 200 employees, the Company maintains offices in Newport Beach, California and American Fork, Utah. 

