checkAd

Feel Foods Applies For “Buy BC” Certification Following Successful Vegan Food Truck Debut

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the “Company” or “Feel Foods”) (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) is pleased to report a successful debut of its Vegan Food Truck at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody, BC on Sunday October 3rd, 2021.

The Feel Foods Truck provided its first direct to consumer engagement and received overwhelming positive feedback, in-person and online on its social media platforms for its Plant-based meat products combined with its recently announced Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products in “ready to eat” delicious, finished meals including: Plant-based Chicken and Beef burgers with Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze as well as Plant-based Chicken Nuggets and Chicken Strips. Future Feel Foods Truck events and locations will be announced on the Company’s social media prior to each event.

Follow Feel Foods Social Media: Instagram.com/feelfoodsco

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

In preparation for retail rollout into Western Canada, Feel Foods is completing the design of its retail consumer packaging for grocery and specialty stores as well as direct from its e-commerce website to launch shortly.

The Company has also applied for “Buy BC” certification that assists in increasing sales in local BC markets and an effective way to communicate to consumers that a product is produced locally. Buy BC provides a trusted symbol to retailers and consumers to look for and identify products that are made in BC.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Benefits of Becoming a Buy BC Certified Product

Expand market share and sales: Adding a Buy BC logo to your product packaging helps consumers to easily identify and purchase local products. Our research shows that B.C. consumers are looking for local products, and that a B.C. identifier can help them make informed purchasing decisions.

Increase exposure: Your business and products will be promoted through a province-wide marketing and promotional campaign, which includes increased exposure through print, digital and social media channels.

Build consumer awareness and appreciation for your products: Consumers feel good about supporting B.C. farmers, producers and the economy. The Buy BC logo gives consumers confidence that your products are grown, processed or made right here in British Columbia.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Feel Foods Applies For “Buy BC” Certification Following Successful Vegan Food Truck Debut VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FEEL FOODS LTD. (the “Company” or “Feel Foods”) (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) is pleased to report a successful debut of its Vegan Food Truck at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody, BC on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...