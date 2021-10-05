Feel Foods Applies For “Buy BC” Certification Following Successful Vegan Food Truck Debut

The Feel Foods Truck provided its first direct to consumer engagement and received overwhelming positive feedback, in-person and online on its social media platforms for its Plant-based meat products combined with its recently announced Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products in “ready to eat” delicious, finished meals including: Plant-based Chicken and Beef burgers with Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze as well as Plant-based Chicken Nuggets and Chicken Strips. Future Feel Foods Truck events and locations will be announced on the Company’s social media prior to each event.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the “Company” or “Feel Foods”) ( CSE: “FEEL” ) (OTC: “FLLLF”) is pleased to report a successful debut of its Vegan Food Truck at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody, BC on Sunday October 3 rd , 2021.

In preparation for retail rollout into Western Canada, Feel Foods is completing the design of its retail consumer packaging for grocery and specialty stores as well as direct from its e-commerce website to launch shortly.

The Company has also applied for “Buy BC” certification that assists in increasing sales in local BC markets and an effective way to communicate to consumers that a product is produced locally. Buy BC provides a trusted symbol to retailers and consumers to look for and identify products that are made in BC.

