Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Record Monthly and Quarterly Revenue for Subsidiary Gold Leaf Distribution
Melbourne, FL , Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage
sector, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution, has posted record monthly revenue for September and record quarterly revenue for Q3. Gold Leaf Distribution
ended September with approximately $150,000 in revenue and ended the quarter with approximately $380,000 in revenue. Gold Leaf Distribution’s September revenue was approximately a 25%
increase from its previous record month and approximately a 16% increase from its previous record quarter in Q2. Gold Leaf Distribution has earned approximately $890,000 through the first
three quarters of 2021, with gross margins of approximately $266,000 and is on path to hit 2021 projections of $1.2 million in revenue.
Gold Leaf Distribution’s announcement comes on the hill of it recently signing a warehouse lease in Conway, SC which is approximately 30 minutes outside of Myrtle Beach, SC, a popular tourist destination. The new Conway location is comprised of 10,000 sq ft of warehouse and office space. The expansion will allow Gold Leaf Distribution to now cover 75-80% of South Carolina. Gold Leaf has hired VP of Operations, Peter Troy to lead efforts at the Conway location. In addition, the Company will be filling two additional sales positions for that location within the coming weeks.
“I am excited to announce to our shareholders the Company had its strongest third quarter in Company history,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. “The third and fourth quarters in beverage are usually the slower time of the year, yet we continue to expand, hire, and have record revenue months and quarters.”
Kona Gold will be exhibiting at this years NACS Show this week in Chicago where it will be exhibiting its beverage brand portfolio to key buyers around the country. NACS is the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing.
For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:
https://konagoldbeverage.com/
About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.
Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.
