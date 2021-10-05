Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Record Monthly and Quarterly Revenue for Subsidiary Gold Leaf Distribution

Melbourne, FL , Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution, has posted record monthly revenue for September and record quarterly revenue for Q3. Gold Leaf Distribution ended September with approximately $150,000 in revenue and ended the quarter with approximately $380,000 in revenue. Gold Leaf Distribution’s September revenue was approximately a 25% increase from its previous record month and approximately a 16% increase from its previous record quarter in Q2. Gold Leaf Distribution has earned approximately $890,000 through the first three quarters of 2021, with gross margins of approximately $266,000 and is on path to hit 2021 projections of $1.2 million in revenue.



Gold Leaf Distribution’s announcement comes on the hill of it recently signing a warehouse lease in Conway, SC which is approximately 30 minutes outside of Myrtle Beach, SC, a popular tourist destination. The new Conway location is comprised of 10,000 sq ft of warehouse and office space. The expansion will allow Gold Leaf Distribution to now cover 75-80% of South Carolina. Gold Leaf has hired VP of Operations, Peter Troy to lead efforts at the Conway location. In addition, the Company will be filling two additional sales positions for that location within the coming weeks.



