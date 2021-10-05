checkAd

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Record Monthly and Quarterly Revenue for Subsidiary Gold Leaf Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

Melbourne, FL , Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution, has posted record monthly revenue for September and record quarterly revenue for Q3.  Gold Leaf Distribution ended September with approximately $150,000 in revenue and ended the quarter with approximately $380,000 in revenue.  Gold Leaf Distribution’s September revenue was approximately a 25% increase from its previous record month and approximately a 16% increase from its previous record quarter in Q2.  Gold Leaf Distribution has earned approximately $890,000 through the first three quarters of 2021, with gross margins of approximately $266,000 and is on path to hit 2021 projections of $1.2 million in revenue.

Gold Leaf Distribution’s announcement comes on the hill of it recently signing a warehouse lease in Conway, SC which is approximately 30 minutes outside of Myrtle Beach, SC, a popular tourist destination.  The new Conway location is comprised of 10,000 sq ft of warehouse and office space. The expansion will allow Gold Leaf Distribution to now cover 75-80% of South Carolina.  Gold Leaf has hired VP of Operations, Peter Troy to lead efforts at the Conway location. In addition, the Company will be filling two additional sales positions for that location within the coming weeks.

Kona Gold Beverage had its highest grossing third quarter revenue when compared to previous third quarters in Company history.  The Company continues to see fantastic growth, which has facilitated hiring across all subsidiaries.

“I am excited to announce to our shareholders the Company had its strongest third quarter in Company history,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. “The third and fourth quarters in beverage are usually the slower time of the year, yet we continue to expand, hire, and have record revenue months and quarters.”

Kona Gold will be exhibiting at this years NACS Show this week in Chicago where it will be exhibiting its beverage brand portfolio to key buyers around the country.  NACS is the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:
https://konagoldbeverage.com/

 About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC.  Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com.  HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com.  Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com.  Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.
Seite 1 von 2
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Record Monthly and Quarterly Revenue for Subsidiary Gold Leaf Distribution Melbourne, FL , Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce its wholly owned …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:51 UhrTagesausblick für 06.09.: DAX erholt. Infineon und Zalando gefragt!
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
15:30 UhrBrookmount Explorations Finalises Acquisition of Canadian Based Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:00 UhrPershimex Announces the Appointment of Mr. Jacques Brunelle as Vice-President, Corporate Development
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrNevada Exploration Enters Strategic Drilling Agreement with Drill NV
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:02 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Excellon Resources - Spektakuläre Bohrergebnisse deuten neue Silberzone an!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
14:00 UhrRockland Resources Acquires the Stetham Uranium Project, Gogama, Ontario
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrOsisko Development Intersects 13.32 g/t Au over 11.40 Meters and 115.5 g/t Au Over 0.95 Meter at Valley Zone
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrClarity Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrHanstone Gold Commissions Airborne Magnetic Survey Over Its Snip North Project Located in Northern BC
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrCollective Mining Announces the Initiation of Drilling at the Box Target, a Large and Mineralized Outcropping Gold-Rich Porphyry System
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten