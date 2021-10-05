Genasys Inc. Announces Follow-On GEM Enterprise Critical Communications Software Services Contract with Global Automaker

“The automaker's previous critical event management system did not integrate with active directories, Human Resources (HR), visitor management or building control systems and upkeep was difficult across multiple facilities and countries," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “GEM enabled full integration into the manufacturer's enterprise resource planning system and provides automatic updates on the status of employees."

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a follow-on enterprise software services contract with a major automobile manufacturer for its operations in a Latin American country. Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software services replaced a competitor's system and went live at multiple locations on September 30.

“This multi-year contract follows the March 2021 launch of GEM software at the automaker's operations in the U.S. and Canada," Mr. Danforth added. “Now, more than 25,000 employees are receiving GEM life safety and critical event notifications at the global manufacturer's facilities throughout North America."

GEM delivers notifications during everyday duties and critical business events via voice calls, SMS messages, email, desktop alerts, WhatsApp, and other corporate communication channels. It also offers a user-friendly solution to message transient workers, contractors and visitors. GEM integrates with active directories and HR, visitor management and building control systems, to provide full redundancy and high resilience for workforce safety.

Mr. Danforth continued, “GEM provides numerous advantages over other critical communications solutions, including rapid deployment, format flexibility, easy and intuitive application, real-time monitoring, timely incident response, increased employee productivity and accountability, pre-configured reports, and many more.”

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

