Better Choice Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in October 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced that the Company will participate in the LD Micro Main Event and the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference in October 2021.

LD Micro Main Event – Virtual Presentation
Tuesday, October 12th at 9:30 a.m. ET
Register to watch the presentation here

Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference – Live Presentation
Thursday, October 21st at 3:40 p.m. ET

Management will be available during the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference for 1x1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your Dawson James representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Valter@KCSA.com.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.  

Company Contact:
Better Choice Company, Inc.
Scott Lerner, CEO

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
T: 212-896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com





