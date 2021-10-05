checkAd

TOMI Receives Purchase Order From Global Top 5 Biopharmaceutical Partner

Anticipates Additional Follow-On Orders

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), announced that it has received a purchase order from a multinational top five pharmaceutical company. The order is comprised of TOMI’s SteraMist Environment system and validation service, for use at several of the Company’s locations. Based on its ongoing conversations with this customer, TOMI understands that this is an initial order for a new facility, and the Company expects additional future follow-on orders for this partner’s multiple locations for both additional environment systems and our Custom Engineered System (CES) across the U.S. and Europe.

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, TOMI’s COO, states, “As we continue to partner with large, global pharmaceutical companies and with the many advantages of SteraMist iHP technology has to offer, our partners are expanding SteraMist decontamination throughout their numerous facilities. As we prove the value of our technology and products, we are well positioned for follow-on business. We are excited to expand this opportunity to permanently integrate SteraMist iHP technology with the installation and implementation of the CES product line, both domestically and internationally with this prestigious customer, promoting our SteraMist brand on a global level and demonstrating our commitment to disinfection around the world with our premier client base.   Life science partners take time to establish, and the industry experienced a pause due to COVID-19, but these strong partnerships have proven profitable, and we continue to strive to represent the industry standard.”

SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology produces a non-hazardous, eco-friendly disinfection while leaving no byproducts behind which aligns with the company’s focus on corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives. TOMI partnership with this leading pharmaceutical company complements its work with other established Life Science pharmaceutical customers such as Pfizer and Catalent.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

