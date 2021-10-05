Phunware Announces New PhunWallet Release and Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced a Ten Million PhunToken Sweepstakes in conjunction with a new release of PhunWallet on Apple iOS and Google Android and an updated PhunWallet roadmap in support of its blockchain-enabled Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem .



“The future of data is user-generated and user-controlled, but you have to give users a reason to participate and a platform to make participation easy,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We’re leveraging over a decade of experience and our position as a public company to commercialize a truly decentralized data economy that rewards you for being you, because the future of blockchain rests with real companies solving real problems in the real world.”

With this latest release, users will have more opportunities to earn PhunToken (PHTK) by not only engaging in a daily call-to-action, but also in generating and sharing custom referral links. Additional features of this release include optimized onboarding, wallet recovery and user experience enhancements.

Upcoming features scheduled for the next six months include, but are not limited to: