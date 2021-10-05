checkAd

Journey Medical Corporation Appoints Ernest De Paolantonio as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”), a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”) focused on identifying, acquiring, developing and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products, today announces the appointment of Ernest De Paolantonio as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 30, 2021.

Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Ernie’s financial leadership, strong business acumen and significant pharmaceutical expertise make him an important addition to our strong management team as we continue to expand our footprint in the dermatology space. We look forward to our collaboration and mutual success.”

Mr. De Paolantonio has more than 40 years of financial and business experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer of Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Prior, he held several leadership positions throughout his career including Chief Financial Officer at Fortovia Therapeutics Inc., a privately held healthcare company, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer at BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a public specialty pharmaceutical company and Chief Financial Officer of CorePharma LLC, a privately held specialty generic pharmaceutical company. He also held finance and controller positions in roles of increasing responsibility at Colombia Laboratories. Mr. De Paolantonio began his career at GlaxoSmithKline, where he spent more than 17 years in financial roles, including serving as a group controller responsible for $3.5 billion in sales. A licensed CPA, he received his B.A. from Lycoming College and his MBA in Finance from Saint Joseph’s University.

“Journey Medical’s impressive growth, strong leadership team and commitment to commercializing innovative dermatologic treatments make this a very compelling opportunity,” added Mr. De Paolantonio. “I look forward to helping the Company execute its strategic plan as we expand our product portfolio and continue to deliver meaningful financial growth.”

About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”) is focused on identifying, acquiring, developing and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Journey Medical Corporation Appoints Ernest De Paolantonio as Chief Financial Officer NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”), a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”) focused on identifying, acquiring, developing and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...