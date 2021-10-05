Journey Medical Corporation Appoints Ernest De Paolantonio as Chief Financial Officer

Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Ernie’s financial leadership, strong business acumen and significant pharmaceutical expertise make him an important addition to our strong management team as we continue to expand our footprint in the dermatology space. We look forward to our collaboration and mutual success.”

NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”), a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”) focused on identifying, acquiring, developing and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products, today announces the appointment of Ernest De Paolantonio as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 30, 2021.

Mr. De Paolantonio has more than 40 years of financial and business experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer of Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Prior, he held several leadership positions throughout his career including Chief Financial Officer at Fortovia Therapeutics Inc., a privately held healthcare company, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer at BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a public specialty pharmaceutical company and Chief Financial Officer of CorePharma LLC, a privately held specialty generic pharmaceutical company. He also held finance and controller positions in roles of increasing responsibility at Colombia Laboratories. Mr. De Paolantonio began his career at GlaxoSmithKline, where he spent more than 17 years in financial roles, including serving as a group controller responsible for $3.5 billion in sales. A licensed CPA, he received his B.A. from Lycoming College and his MBA in Finance from Saint Joseph’s University.

“Journey Medical’s impressive growth, strong leadership team and commitment to commercializing innovative dermatologic treatments make this a very compelling opportunity,” added Mr. De Paolantonio. “I look forward to helping the Company execute its strategic plan as we expand our product portfolio and continue to deliver meaningful financial growth.”

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”) is focused on identifying, acquiring, developing and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.