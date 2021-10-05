Curiosity Ink Media Announces Development of First Theatrical Release -- The Pirate Princess -- a CGI Animated Feature and Centerpiece of New Intellectual Property Franchise

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc’s (NASDAQ: GROM) Curiosity Ink Media – an emerging pipeline for original multiplatform family entertainment – today announced that it is in development on The Pirate Princess, a new, original intellectual property (IP) franchise slated for global theatrical distribution. The Pirate Princess will debut in Fall 2022 as an original graphic novel and serve as a springboard for the film and other future ancillary opportunities including publishing, a recurring series and consumer products. The announcement was made by Russell Hicks, Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Content Officer.

Curiosity Ink Media, which was recently acquired by Grom, is quickly making its mark in original family entertainment that will be expressed in a variety of content offerings. Earlier this summer the company announced that it has begun production on Baldwin’s Big Adventure, a new preschool franchise and has been tapped to develop the hit YouTube shorts Cats vs. Pickles into a recurring animated series. Additionally, Curiosity also announced a multi-title publishing deal with Dynamite Entertainment to create a variety of published content, all aimed at the youth market. In November, the company will throw open the doors to Santa.com, a virtual North Pole featuring e-commerce and an original musical animated holiday special that will serve as a companion to the site.

The newest entry from Curiosity, The Pirate Princess tells the story of an infant princess who washes ashore an island led by a no-nonsense but loving pirate captain who, along with his motley crew, band together to raise the child.

“The Pirate Princess is a classic fairy tale with a contemporary attitude,” said Hicks. “It has the potential to connect emotionally with audiences, offering unexpected twists on timeless moral messages about family loyalty, staying true to who you are, and being courageous. It will be a big screen musical adventure that can be enjoyed by all ages.”

Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government, and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

