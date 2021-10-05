checkAd

Curiosity Ink Media Announces Development of First Theatrical Release -- The Pirate Princess -- a CGI Animated Feature and Centerpiece of New Intellectual Property Franchise

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

 Slated to Debut as a Graphic Novel in 2022, Franchise Plans Include Global Distribution, Original Series, Publishing and Consumer Products

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc’s (NASDAQ: GROM) Curiosity Ink Media – an emerging pipeline for original multiplatform family entertainment – today announced that it is in development on The Pirate Princess, a new, original intellectual property (IP) franchise slated for global theatrical distribution. The Pirate Princess will debut in Fall 2022 as an original graphic novel and serve as a springboard for the film and other future ancillary opportunities including publishing, a recurring series and consumer products. The announcement was made by Russell Hicks, Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Content Officer.

Curiosity Ink Media, which was recently acquired by Grom, is quickly making its mark in original family entertainment that will be expressed in a variety of content offerings. Earlier this summer the company announced that it has begun production on Baldwin’s Big Adventure, a new preschool franchise and has been tapped to develop the hit YouTube shorts Cats vs. Pickles into a recurring animated series. Additionally, Curiosity also announced a multi-title publishing deal with Dynamite Entertainment to create a variety of published content, all aimed at the youth market. In November, the company will throw open the doors to Santa.com, a virtual North Pole featuring e-commerce and an original musical animated holiday special that will serve as a companion to the site. 

The newest entry from Curiosity, The Pirate Princess tells the story of an infant princess who washes ashore an island led by a no-nonsense but loving pirate captain who, along with his motley crew, band together to raise the child.

The Pirate Princess is a classic fairy tale with a contemporary attitude,” said Hicks.  “It has the potential to connect emotionally with audiences, offering unexpected twists on timeless moral messages about family loyalty, staying true to who you are, and being courageous. It will be a big screen musical adventure that can be enjoyed by all ages.”

Curiosity Ink Media
Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government, and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

For Grom Social Enterprises/Curiosity Ink Media
Marianne Romano
+1-818-681-0849
Romanomarianne@me.com

For Investor Relations
John McNamara
TraDigital IR
+1-917-658-2602
john@tradigitalir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Curiosity Ink Media Announces Development of First Theatrical Release -- The Pirate Princess -- a CGI Animated Feature and Centerpiece of New Intellectual Property Franchise  Slated to Debut as a Graphic Novel in 2022, Franchise Plans Include Global Distribution, Original Series, Publishing and Consumer Products Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Grom Social Enterprises, Inc’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...