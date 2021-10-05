Genovac Purchases Third Beacon Optofluidic System and Expands its Capabilities into Cell Line Development

Genovac has already been using two Beacon single B cell-screening platforms it purchased from Berkeley Lights for rapid antibody discovery (AbD) against biopharma’s most challenging targets. The company purchased a third Beacon system to leverage the Opto CLD workflow to support the expansion of its capabilities. The integration of CLD with its antibody discovery, production, and characterization capabilities will allow Genovac to further demonstrate its commitment to enabling client success through the utilization of the most advanced technologies and suite of comprehensive services.



“Genovac continues to invest in Berkeley Lights’ technology because it has proven to significantly outperform other platforms in the successful discovery and development of antibodies against challenging targets, and on an accelerated timeline,” said Brian Walters, chief executive officer of Genovac. “The powerful combination of our genetic immunization technology with the Berkeley Lights Beacon system has facilitated dramatic improvements to our success rates on the most difficult multi-transmembrane proteins, and the new workflow will allow us to support our clients’ development objectives with the most robust and rapid CLD platform.”

It is anticipated that the start-up time to begin CLD workflows with the Berkeley Lights Beacon will be as much as six months shorter than what could be achieved compared to bringing up other technologies. After the start-up phase, Genovac scientists will only need approximately 2.5 hours of touch time over a week to complete the CLD process, enabling them to drive faster discoveries for their customers.

“With the addition of the CLD workflow, we firmly believe we will be able to build on our unprecedented success of finding previously unreachable targets such as GPCRs and ion channels and provide high-producing cell lines that will be capable of efficiently manufacturing the therapeutics for our customers,” continued Walters. “The Berkeley Lights technology is unlocking access to those targets, and together we are significantly advancing this field.”