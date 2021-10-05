Buckle Selects Metromile Enterprise to Power FNOL Process

REPORT is Metromile’s digital, contextual, self-service FNOL solution for customer-facing data collection and customer service agents. Buckle will now be able to provide its policyholders with 24/7/365 access to critical services and support digital claims via mobile or web.

SAN FRANCISCO and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile Enterprise Solutions, LLC , the cloud-based technology platform used by property and casualty insurers to automate insurance claims, announces today that Buckle , an inclusive tech-enabled financial services platform, has chosen Metromile REPORT for digital first notice of loss (FNOL) services. Buckle is Metromile Enterprise’s first partnership with a company that specializes in addressing the insurance needs of rideshare and delivery drivers.

“Like Buckle, we believe that the economy is changing, and insurance products and services should be built to address the future: digital first and meeting customers where they live, work, and play,” said Metromile Enterprise General Manager Amrish Singh. “Rideshare and delivery drivers are highly valued contributors to the economy, and we’re proud that Metromile’s technology will help Buckle improve the claims process for them.”

Through REPORT, rideshare and delivery drivers who have an accident can quickly and easily file a claim and upload photos and documentation directly from the device of their choice. Simplifying the claims process helps these drivers get back on the road and back to earning faster than before.

For Buckle, REPORT will provide a branded, touchless claims journey that reduces FNOL abandonment, service requests and adjuster volume, and overall operating costs.

“Gig economy workers can face significant financial challenges if they have an incident on the job or off, so our goal is to make things simple, fast and stress-free,” said Buckle Vice President George Rosen . “We conducted a thorough evaluation of possible solutions, and Metromile’s digital-first, road-tested approach was the clear choice. I’m confident it will improve our customers’ experience throughout the claims process.”