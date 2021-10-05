checkAd

Buckle Selects Metromile Enterprise to Power FNOL Process

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:30  |  86   |   |   

Partnership will improve claims experience for rideshare and delivery drivers throughout the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile Enterprise Solutions, LLC, the cloud-based technology platform used by property and casualty insurers to automate insurance claims, announces today that Buckle, an inclusive tech-enabled financial services platform, has chosen Metromile REPORT for digital first notice of loss (FNOL) services. Buckle is Metromile Enterprise’s first partnership with a company that specializes in addressing the insurance needs of rideshare and delivery drivers.

REPORT is Metromile’s digital, contextual, self-service FNOL solution for customer-facing data collection and customer service agents. Buckle will now be able to provide its policyholders with 24/7/365 access to critical services and support digital claims via mobile or web.

“Like Buckle, we believe that the economy is changing, and insurance products and services should be built to address the future: digital first and meeting customers where they live, work, and play,” said Metromile Enterprise General Manager Amrish Singh. “Rideshare and delivery drivers are highly valued contributors to the economy, and we’re proud that Metromile’s technology will help Buckle improve the claims process for them.”

Through REPORT, rideshare and delivery drivers who have an accident can quickly and easily file a claim and upload photos and documentation directly from the device of their choice. Simplifying the claims process helps these drivers get back on the road and back to earning faster than before.

For Buckle, REPORT will provide a branded, touchless claims journey that reduces FNOL abandonment, service requests and adjuster volume, and overall operating costs.

“Gig economy workers can face significant financial challenges if they have an incident on the job or off, so our goal is to make things simple, fast and stress-free,” said Buckle Vice President George Rosen. “We conducted a thorough evaluation of possible solutions, and Metromile’s digital-first, road-tested approach was the clear choice. I’m confident it will improve our customers’ experience throughout the claims process.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Buckle Selects Metromile Enterprise to Power FNOL Process Partnership will improve claims experience for rideshare and delivery drivers throughout the U.S.SAN FRANCISCO and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Metromile Enterprise Solutions, LLC, the cloud-based technology platform used by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...