Mitesco Continues Nationwide Expansion, Finalizes Second Denver Location of The Good Clinic with Nationwide Developer Shea Properties

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc., (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of primary care clinics that combine technology with relationship-driven, personalized healthcare, today announced it has signed a lease for the second Denver location of The Good ClinicTM at The Quincy, located in the heart of Downtown Denver's financial district.



“In line with our plans to expand nationwide, and with our Minneapolis plans nearly complete, Denver becomes our second anchor marketplace. Downtown Denver sits at the center of a region with one of the most highly educated and fastest growing labor forces in the nation. Denver is one of the only metro areas to grow its labor force since the Covid-19 pandemic began – continuing a decade of growth, according to The Downtown Denver Marketplace organization. This makes it an ideal location for us to develop a long-term client base,” explained Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco.