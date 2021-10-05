checkAd

International Land Alliance Opens Oasis Park Resort for Property Tours

Construction Progress Drives Sales Momentum and Demand for New Home Construction

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today announced the opening of its Oasis Park Resort for property tours. The opening follows substantial construction progress for Phase I of the project including completion of the two-mile access road, and the recent commencement of Phase II construction including the community entrance structure.

In addition to the 75 residential lot pre-sales previously announced by ILA, the Company closed three new lot sales and received a down payment from an existing lot owner to commence home construction, since the property’s opening for tours. Site preparation for the model home and clubhouse is set to occur within the next two weeks.

“Prospective homeowners and existing lot holders alike are arriving at Oasis Park Resort for tours of the property, which have already resulted in multiple sales closings and commitments for new home construction,” said Roberto Valdes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of ILA. “By completing the access road, which runs two miles through the property and leads to the region’s only natural marina, our team is enabled to showcase the project in its entirety and help our visitors visualize themselves as part of this sustainable community. With expanded sales and marketing resources through our investment in Rancho Costa Verde, which is located just several miles to the north of Oasis Park, our collective team has been leveraging the property’s boutique hotel and restaurant to make touring the beachfront community a seamless and enjoyable experience. With site preparation for the model home and clubhouse underway, we look forward to ramping up lot sales and home construction in the months ahead.”

Oasis Park Resort is a 497-acre master-planned beachfront community with picturesque mountain views, located just south of San Felipe, Baja California on the Sea of Cortez, one of the world's most prolific salt-water habitats. There are approvals to sell up to 1,344 residential home sites approximately ¼-acre each with starting prices of $49,000. In addition to residential lots, there is a boutique hotel, timeshare/vacation club, special commercial center and nautical center with boat launch and fishing marina. The Oasis Park Resort is a self-contained solar powered green community that takes advantage of the advances in solar power and green technology.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT

Investor Relations:
Brooks Hamilton
Senior Vice President
MZ Group – MZ North America
(949) 546-6326
ILAL@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us





