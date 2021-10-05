checkAd

Nevada Exploration Enters Strategic Drilling Agreement with Drill NV

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

RENO, Nevada, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic drilling partnership with Nevada-based Drill NV Inc. (the “Agreement”) to provide up to 31,000 feet of core drilling at NGE’s South Grass Valley Carlin-type gold project on an all-inclusive fixed-rate basis, chargeable only for dill holes completed to target depth, of which the Company may elect to pay Drill NV up to 25% in the form of NGE common shares.

Under the Agreement:

  • NGE shall deliver a deposit of $1,433,750 USD to Drill NV to secure specialized tooling to improve penetration rates and better case holes through the alluvium units above the bedrock, and to lock in pricing.

  • Upon successful completion of each drill hole to its target depth of up to 4,500 feet, Drill NV shall invoice NGE at an all-inclusive fixed rate of $185 USD per foot, expected to be paid in the form of 50% in cash, 25% credited from the deposit, and 25% in NGE shares, calculated based on a 20% discount to NGE’s 30-day VWAP share price, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Discussing the Agreement, NGE President, James Buskard: “Traditional drilling contracts force explorers to shoulder 100% of the technical risk of a drilling program (i.e. the drilling conditions), as well as 100% of the execution risk (i.e. the competence of the drillers and the condition of their equipment). This situation ultimately leaves explorers accepting widely variable and unpredictable drilling costs, plus even worse, paying for drill holes that are abandoned before they reach their target depth, which is infinitely expensive on an information-per-dollar basis.   These risks and resulting cost increases are compounded at projects like South Grass Valley due to the industry-wide shortage of drillers with the experience needed to routinely complete deep holes to their target depths in challenging Carlin-type drilling conditions.

“To avoid these known challenges, and specifically to provide both cost and depth certainty for our current drilling program, we are very pleased to be partnering with Drill NV. Over a period of more than 10 years, drilling deep holes in similar conditions, Drill NV’s team helped to develop the drilling strategies responsible for increasing the success rates for holes reaching target depth at nearby Goldrush - strategies which continue to be applied today at Fourmile.   Based on this experience, Drill NV has agreed to take on all of the technical and execution risk of our drilling program by agreeing to a fixed, all-inclusive footage rate, and to only invoice us for holes that successfully reach their target depth.

Seite 1 von 5
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nevada Exploration Enters Strategic Drilling Agreement with Drill NV RENO, Nevada, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic drilling partnership with Nevada-based Drill NV Inc. (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:51 UhrTagesausblick für 06.09.: DAX erholt. Infineon und Zalando gefragt!
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
15:30 UhrBrookmount Explorations Finalises Acquisition of Canadian Based Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:00 UhrPershimex Announces the Appointment of Mr. Jacques Brunelle as Vice-President, Corporate Development
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrKona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Record Monthly and Quarterly Revenue for Subsidiary Gold Leaf Distribution
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:02 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Excellon Resources - Spektakuläre Bohrergebnisse deuten neue Silberzone an!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
14:00 UhrRockland Resources Acquires the Stetham Uranium Project, Gogama, Ontario
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrOsisko Development Intersects 13.32 g/t Au over 11.40 Meters and 115.5 g/t Au Over 0.95 Meter at Valley Zone
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrClarity Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrHanstone Gold Commissions Airborne Magnetic Survey Over Its Snip North Project Located in Northern BC
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrCollective Mining Announces the Initiation of Drilling at the Box Target, a Large and Mineralized Outcropping Gold-Rich Porphyry System
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten