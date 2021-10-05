Albireo Recognizes PFIC Awareness Day 2021
BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, joins the PFIC Advocacy and Resource
Network (PFIC Network) in recognition of PFIC Awareness Day 2021, a global effort to support patients and families affected by progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Established in
2019, PFIC Awareness Day aims to highlight the impact of this disease on patients and families, and to call for new levels of support, including research, advocacy, education and opportunities to
connect and share information.
PFIC is a rare disorder that causes progressive, life-threatening liver disease. Patients have impaired bile flow, or cholestasis, caused by genetic mutations. The resulting bile build-up in liver cells causes liver disease and symptoms. The most prominent and problematic ongoing manifestation of the disease is pruritus, or intense itching, which often results in a severely diminished quality of life. Other symptoms include jaundice, poor weight gain and slowed growth. In many cases, PFIC leads to cirrhosis and liver failure within the first 10 years of life, and nearly all people with PFIC require treatment before age 30.
Every year the PFIC Network recognizes, shares, and supports the PFIC community in hopes for a better future for those impacted by PFIC (events.pfic.org/awareness-day-2021/). This year, PFIC Network is working with the global community to recognize PFIC Awareness Day around the world through a variety of initiatives, including:
- Raising Awareness: Share your story and photos with the #ItchingForACure hashtag and your journey will help spread awareness around the world. To learn more about how you can participate, visit events.pfic.org/raise-awareness/.
- Fundraising: Join a team, pick a cause and help raise money for resources that have direct impact on the PFIC community. For information on how to support, visit events.pfic.org/fundraising/.
Advocacy: Get involved and help connect the PFIC community with available information and resources. To learn more about how to get involved, visit events.pfic.org/advocacy/.
