BlackLine Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021 followed by a conference call hosted by management at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/. The call can also be accessed domestically at (844) 229-7595 and internationally at (314) 888-4260, passcode 1487693.



A telephonic replay will be available through Thursday, November 11, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 1487693. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months.