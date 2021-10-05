checkAd

Compass Diversified-Backed Altor Solutions, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Plymouth Foam

Expands Altor’s Geographic Footprint, Diversifies Customer Base and Increases Cold Chain Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altor Solutions, Inc. (“Altor” or “Altor Solutions”), a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) and a leading designer and manufacturer of custom protective packaging solutions and componentry, today announced that it has acquired Plymouth Foam, LLC (“Plymouth”), a manufacturer of protective packaging and componentry, for an enterprise value of $56 million, excluding customary closing adjustments.

This transaction strengthens Altor’s status as a leading provider of packaging and componentry solutions through an expanded geographic presence, the addition of capabilities in componentry design and the cold chain sector and access to a broader base of clients across a wide variety of end-markets, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, recreational vehicles and construction. Plymouth, headquartered in Plymouth, Wisconsin and founded in 1978, operates two manufacturing facilities in Plymouth and Gnadenhutten, Ohio. With a high-value product offering – including custom protective packaging, cold chain packaging and internal components made from expanded polystyrene and expanded polypropylene – Plymouth’s world-class engineers provide tailored solutions and design applications that Altor expects can be leveraged across its growing geographic footprint and customer base.

“This transaction builds on a period of growth and momentum that began with our rebranding to Altor Solutions earlier this year,” said James Hughes, CEO of Altor. “We believe that the acquisition of Plymouth, with its wide array of high-value, highly engineered products, further expands our business and capabilities. With access to Plymouth’s diversified client base, two well-placed manufacturing facilities, complementary expertise and talented team, we are confident we will significantly expand Altor and Plymouth’s combined reach throughout the country. We are pleased to welcome Plymouth’s impressive team and look forward to capitalizing on the strengths of both companies as we deliver the best solutions for our growing customer base.”

