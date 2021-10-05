checkAd

evTS Announces Strategic Partnership with Interplai for AI-Enabled Logistics Software

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 14:31  |  42   |   |   

evTS to Integrate Interplai Technology Suite to Improve FireFly® ESV Utility in Last-Mile Delivery ApplicationsBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the …

evTS to Integrate Interplai Technology Suite to Improve FireFly® ESV Utility in Last-Mile Delivery Applications

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Interplai, a next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and robotics company, to benefit from its Interplai Direct AI-enabled logistics software and accompanying industry relationships.

Interplai is a technology company that uses next-generation AI in software and robotics to perfect the efficiency of last-mile delivery and reduce costs for enterprises. Interplai's smart logistics platform, Direct, provides services that help logistics companies optimize their delivery performance using software, on-demand delivery and robotics to take full advantage of traditional and crowdsourced delivery technologies. As part of the strategic partnership, evTS will seek to utilize and integrate Interplai's innovative logistic technologies and services for use in its FireFly® ESV vehicles to improve its utility in last-mile delivery applications.

"Interplai's AI logistics software system is a compelling addition to the already impressive list of features available to Firefly customers, helping to maximize resource utilization while minimizing waste to achieve significant efficiency improvements in last-mile package delivery applications," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "Designed for short-range routes with frequent stop-and-go driving and a narrow turning radius, the all-electric FireFly ESV is the ideal last mile delivery vehicle and urban mobility solution. We believe this technology enhancement, made possible through Interplai's proprietary artificial intelligence, will significantly enhance our value proposition to fleet operators.

"The Interplai Direct patent-pending software truly pushes the boundaries of what many thought possible to solve the hardest logistical problems facing the last-mile delivery space - ultimately helping to reduce the cost of delivery. This, paired with their relationships with major logistics companies and retailers in both the U.S. and Latin America, adds further potential synergies to our strategic partnership. In addition, Interplai's expertise in autonomous driving technologies will be a value-add as we further development of future evTS vehicles to address new market opportunities. We look forward to working with the team at Interplai to collaborate on solutions that benefit our complementary products and services and build market share in the rapidly growing electric last-mile vehicle market, creating value for all stakeholders."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

evTS Announces Strategic Partnership with Interplai for AI-Enabled Logistics Software evTS to Integrate Interplai Technology Suite to Improve FireFly® ESV Utility in Last-Mile Delivery ApplicationsBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar ...
Kingstone Companies Announces the Election of Meryl Golden as President of Kingstone Insurance ...
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side ...
Link Global Creates Special Regulatory, Compliance and Advisory Committee To Oversee the Next Phase ...
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
MLG Capital Private Fund V on Pace to Close Ahead of Schedule; Nearly Half Raised in Nine Months
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
New World Gold Corporation General Announcement
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...