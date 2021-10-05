evTS Announces Strategic Partnership with Interplai for AI-Enabled Logistics Software
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Interplai, a next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and robotics company, to benefit from its Interplai Direct AI-enabled logistics software and accompanying industry relationships.
Interplai is a technology company that uses next-generation AI in software and robotics to perfect the efficiency of last-mile delivery and reduce costs for enterprises. Interplai's smart logistics platform, Direct, provides services that help logistics companies optimize their delivery performance using software, on-demand delivery and robotics to take full advantage of traditional and crowdsourced delivery technologies. As part of the strategic partnership, evTS will seek to utilize and integrate Interplai's innovative logistic technologies and services for use in its FireFly® ESV vehicles to improve its utility in last-mile delivery applications.
"Interplai's AI logistics software system is a compelling addition to the already impressive list of features available to Firefly customers, helping to maximize resource utilization while minimizing waste to achieve significant efficiency improvements in last-mile package delivery applications," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "Designed for short-range routes with frequent stop-and-go driving and a narrow turning radius, the all-electric FireFly ESV is the ideal last mile delivery vehicle and urban mobility solution. We believe this technology enhancement, made possible through Interplai's proprietary artificial intelligence, will significantly enhance our value proposition to fleet operators.
"The Interplai Direct patent-pending software truly pushes the boundaries of what many thought possible to solve the hardest logistical problems facing the last-mile delivery space - ultimately helping to reduce the cost of delivery. This, paired with their relationships with major logistics companies and retailers in both the U.S. and Latin America, adds further potential synergies to our strategic partnership. In addition, Interplai's expertise in autonomous driving technologies will be a value-add as we further development of future evTS vehicles to address new market opportunities. We look forward to working with the team at Interplai to collaborate on solutions that benefit our complementary products and services and build market share in the rapidly growing electric last-mile vehicle market, creating value for all stakeholders."
