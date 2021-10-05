evTS Announces Strategic Partnership with Interplai for AI-Enabled Logistics Software

evTS to Integrate Interplai Technology Suite to Improve FireFly® ESV Utility in Last-Mile Delivery ApplicationsBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the …

evTS to Integrate Interplai Technology Suite to Improve FireFly® ESV Utility in Last-Mile Delivery ApplicationsBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the …

evTS to Integrate Interplai Technology Suite to Improve FireFly® ESV Utility in Last-Mile Delivery Applications BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") , an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Interplai , a next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and robotics company, to benefit from its Interplai Direct AI-enabled logistics software and accompanying industry relationships. Interplai is a technology company that uses next-generation AI in software and robotics to perfect the efficiency of last-mile delivery and reduce costs for enterprises. Interplai's smart logistics platform, Direct, provides services that help logistics companies optimize their delivery performance using software, on-demand delivery and robotics to take full advantage of traditional and crowdsourced delivery technologies. As part of the strategic partnership, evTS will seek to utilize and integrate Interplai's innovative logistic technologies and services for use in its FireFly® ESV vehicles to improve its utility in last-mile delivery applications.