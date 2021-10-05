checkAd

SmileDirectClub Allowed New Patent for Innovative SmileBus Concept

Mobile SmileShop on Wheels Expands Access to Premium, Affordable, Convenient Oral Care By Traveling to Remote Areas Across the US and UK

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the United States Patent & Trademark Office (”USPTO”) will issue a patent on the Company’s innovative SmileBus concept. SmileDirectClub’s investment in its SmileBus fleet and its SmileBus concept, which the USPTO recognized as novel, underscores its commitment to its mission of increasing access to oral care. The patent will further strengthen protection for SmileDirectClub’s intellectual property as one of the methods for bringing premium, affordable, accessible oral care to more people through its telehealth platform.

Since launching in the US in 2018, SmileDirectClub’s fleet of SmileBuses has traveled across the continental US. A similar SmileBus concept launched in the UK in 2020. The US and UK fleets have made nearly 1,200 stops and empowered SmileGuides to take nearly 100,000 3D images to date, helping consumers get a smile that they love wherever they live, including the many areas without access to an orthodontist.

“For far too long, access to orthodontic care was limited to only those areas that could support an in-person practice. Thanks to the SmileBus and SmileDirectClub’s industry-first telehealth platform for teeth straightening, more communities than ever now have a premium, affordable, accessible option,” said Susan Greenspon Rammelt, Chief Legal Officer and EVP of Business Affairs at SmileDirectClub. “We are pleased the USPTO has acknowledged the novelty of our SmileBus concept by allowing this patent. The SmileBus has helped thousands of people in the US and UK get started on their smile journey – many of whom live in ‘dental deserts’ without convenient access to orthodontic treatment.”

This newest patent will join the Company’s robust intellectual property portfolio, which includes SmileDirectClub’s patent-protected and innovative digital customer journey, groundbreaking advancements in the manufacture of clear aligners, award-winning whitening system and many other premium oral care offerings.

Since its launch in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies in the world and is the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia. SmileDirectClub has straightened smiles for over 1.5 million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

