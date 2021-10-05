Docebo Continues to Address Challenges Across the Enterprise Lifecycle With Two New Products, Docebo Connect and Docebo Flow

Docebo (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO), (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced the addition of two new products to its multi-product learning suite, Docebo Connect and Docebo Flow.

As its name suggests, Docebo Connect enables customers to seamlessly connect Docebo to any custom tech stack, making integrations faster and more effective. “Getting your Learning Management System to work with the rest of the products in your existing tech suite is a huge pain point experienced within the L&D industry,” said Andrea Lorenzon, Senior VP of Product at Docebo. “There is often legacy software in their existing stack that can create integration challenges. With Docebo Connect, our customers can eliminate those challenges, seamlessly connect learning technology to their other essential systems, and put the focus back on their learning strategy.”