Docebo Continues to Address Challenges Across the Enterprise Lifecycle With Two New Products, Docebo Connect and Docebo Flow

Docebo (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO), (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced the addition of two new products to its multi-product learning suite, Docebo Connect and Docebo Flow.

As its name suggests, Docebo Connect enables customers to seamlessly connect Docebo to any custom tech stack, making integrations faster and more effective. “Getting your Learning Management System to work with the rest of the products in your existing tech suite is a huge pain point experienced within the L&D industry,” said Andrea Lorenzon, Senior VP of Product at Docebo. “There is often legacy software in their existing stack that can create integration challenges. With Docebo Connect, our customers can eliminate those challenges, seamlessly connect learning technology to their other essential systems, and put the focus back on their learning strategy.”

This release also coincides with Docebo Flow, a product that incorporates learning into the daily flow of work by delivering training alongside their most-used enterprise applications. “From enabling customers, to training frontline employees on the spot, Docebo Flow creates an ‘always-on’ learning culture that every company needs to build for the future,” said Lindsey Davison, Head of Product Marketing at Docebo.

Docebo Connect and Docebo Flow will be available as part of Docebo’s multi-product learning suite on October 5th, 2021. For more information, visit https://www.docebo.com/products/.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

